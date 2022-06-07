The Washington Post 218 Seniors won with fundamentally sound baseball Thursday.
Starting pitcher Morgan Copeland scattered five Union Post 297 (1-2) hits across a complete game shutout, backed up by solid defense, baserunning and situational hitting to give Post 218 (2-0) a 4-0 victory at Wildcat Ballpark.
“He’s a strike-throwing machine,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said of Copeland. “He mixes up his pitches and can throw all of his pitches for strikes. He was up early and they hit some hard balls, but once he settles in and gets the knees going, he’s really tough. As we witnessed today, our defense was superior today. All the way around the horn, everybody made some kind of spectacular play.”
In seven innings, Copeland did not issue a walk and struck out three batters. He did hit Post 297 third baseman Coleton Anderson twice.
Union made solid contact at the plate, but saw hard hit balls find their way directly to Post 218 gloves.
“We hit a lot of hard-hit balls right at guys and some breaks didn’t go our way, but there’s a reason why they’re the defending champs,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “They don’t just give you games. I told the guys we just have to come out ready to play next time.”
Opposing Copeland on the mound for Post 297 was Will Mentz, who also tossed a complete game.
Mentz allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with no walks and seven strikeouts, hitting one batter.
“We made that error in the first and gave them one or two, but Will pitched lights out,” Sachs said. “You can’t ask for more. He goes out there and competes every single time, and it doesn’t matter if the other guy has better stuff or the other team is better — he gives you an opportunity to win games, and that’s why we picked him for this game.”
Post 218 staked Copeland to a two-run lead in the first after Sam Turilli and Sam Paule set the table with a leadoff single and a hit by pitch, respectively.
Gavin Matchell then drove in Turilli with a line drive into center field and Turilli beat the throw to the plate to score from second.
Paule, who advanced to third on the throw, was then in position to capitalize on Union’s lone error as when Post 297 attempted to turn a double play in the next at-bat, the throw sailed high into the outfield.
The score held at 2-0 before Post 218 was able to add insurance runs in the top of the sixth and seventh, both on sacrifice flies by Tanner McPherson and Paule.
Sacrifice bunts and a hit-and-run play helped Post 218 get a runner to third and give McPherson and Paule the opportunities to sacrifice in the last two runs.
“When you’re facing a good arm, you get this deep in the game and you’ve only got a couple of runs, you try to do whatever you can do,” Getsee said. “We had some bunting, some hit-and-running and we tried to take a base. Some things worked, some didn’t, but you’ve got to try to make something happen. You can’t just sit back and hope you’re going to start ringing the fences.”
Post 218 finished with eight hits in the contest, three from Matchell in the cleanup spot. Matchell doubled, singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Turilli, batting leadoff, singled twice, scored twice and stole a base.
Cody Vondera singled twice.
Aden Pecka singled and was credited with an RBI.
All five of the Post 297 hits went for singles, two off the bat of leadoff hitter Landon Mabe.
Nick D’Onofrio, Marshall Gebert and Anderson all singled.
Anderson and Alex Kuelker each stole a base.
Post 297’s best chance to score came in the bottom of the fifth, with the score still 2-0 at the time.
After Conner Borgmann reached on Post 218’s lone defensive error, Kuelker pinch ran and stole second before moving up to third on Noah Griffin’s groundout.
With two outs and Kuelker standing at third, D’Onofrio hit a ball to the right side of the infield that connected with the field umpire. A dead ball was called and D’Onofrio was awarded first base, but Kuelker was not allowed to advance.
In the next at-bat, Mentz shot a rocket right back up the middle, but it was caught by a quick reaction from Copeland for the third out.
“That’s a run (saved),” Sachs said. “That’s a great play by that kid. Then, Gavin (Mabe) starts off the next inning with a ball in the gap and the left fielder (Sam Turilli) makes one of the best plays I’ve ever seen a high-school age player make. I kept telling them, ‘That’s baseball, that’s baseball,’ and as a coach sometimes that’s frustrating, but I know if we keep playing baseball like that this summer we’re going to win a lot of baseball games and will be ready to compete in what I think is the toughest district in the state.”
Copeland did not allow more than one runner on the basepaths at a time in either of the final two innings, after snuffing out the potential rally in the fifth.
“We knew that young man was hitting the ball up the middle and Coach (Mike) Straatmann mentioned to (Copeland) to be ready to field your position,” Getsee said. “And sure enough, the first pitch, it comes right at him. Sometimes you get lucky and you take ’em when they come your way.”
The Post 218 Seniors are back home at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Friday to host Eureka Post 177 at 6 p.m.
Post 297 returns to action Tuesday, on the road at Rhineland Post 147 at 8:30 p.m.