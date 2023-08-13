Enjoying cooler temperatures, but dodging raindrops, Union started fall sports practices for six varsity sports programs Monday.
The football Wildcats got to see the new turf at Stierberger Stadium after the replacement project was completed over the summer.
Head Coach Justin Grahl reported 60 athletes came out on the opening day.
“Weather was a little wet, but cool,” Grahl said. “The kids were very excited to get back to work and move into the start of our season.”
The team listened to the wisdom of Union’s legendary head coach Del Rinne. The field at Stierberger Stadium is named after Rinne, who posted a 185-89-1 record while leading the Wildcats from 1970-95.
Grahl pointed out Ryan Rapert and Wyatt Birke as key returning players.
Rapert can play any skill position on offense and is a key defensive back.
He caught 22 passes for 430 yards last season with nine of them being for touchdowns. He ran seven times for 85 yards and one score. Defensively, he picked off four passes.
Birke carried the ball 114 times for 734 yards last fall, scoring five touchdowns. He also grabbed five passes for 27 yards and can play defense.
Union will scrimmage Saturday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats traditionally have held a scrimmage on the first day teams go to full pads.
Union’s jamboree is Friday, Aug. 18, at Rolla High School. Union will see Capital City, Waynesville and Rolla at that event, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
The opener is Friday, Aug. 25, at Washington. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Brady Weinhold has been around Union sports for most of his life and has been an assistant coach with both the boys and girls soccer teams.
This year, Weinhold is taking over as head coach for the boys soccer Wildcats.
On opening day, Weinhold reported 36 prospective players came out for the team, which he reported as a great turnout.
“As all coaches know the first day is a bit chaotic with trying to make sure everyone has turned in the proper documentation to the school and they got their physical up to date, but every athlete for soccer had everything turned in so we were able to get going a lot quicker then I was anticipating,” Weinhold said. “We had great leadership from some of our older players, which translated into some great effort throughout individual and team drills. Really looking forward to the next few weeks of preseason.”
Rosters were expected to be finalized Wednesday.
“We have a handful of upperclassmen returning,” Weinhold said. “Specifically anchoring our defense and will be leaned heavily on as a leader is Dillon McDuffie. I have high hopes offensively for Anthony Steel and Ardell Young. Both have potential to be impactful threats on the offensive side of the ball.”
While the team won’t have a formal scrimmage, it is playing in a jamboree Aug. 21 at Parkway West. Orchard Farm also will be there.
Union is scheduled to play Wentzville Liberty at 5 p.m., Parkway West at 6:30 p.m. and Orchard Farm at 7 p.m.
Sarah Hurt’s cross country program had 24 runners come out on the opening day with 13 girls and 11 boys.
“Great efforts on the first day,” Hurt said. “Over half of our runners attended summer running or summer weights on a regular and consistent basis. We have a lot of new members, so we are excited to see how they grow in the sport.”
Traditionally, the team retains all runners and that will be the case again this year.
Key returning runners are Taylor Meyer on the boys side and Kelsey Brake on the girls side. Both have qualified for the state meet multiple times.
Brake, however, will miss a decent part of the season after suffering a knee injury during Union’s June basketball league.
Hurt also expects Abby Spurgeon and Viola Johnson to step up on the girls side.
“(They) were on our sectional qualifying 3,200-meter relay team, so they also come with postseason distance racing experience from track,” Hurt said.
There are no cross country jamborees.
The team opens the season at the New Haven Invitational Sept. 2.
