While the Washington Swim Team Stingrays might have been the home team Monday, Cool Dell left with most of the points.
Cool Dell outscored Washington in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League opener at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, 382-182.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 5:26 pm
While the Washington Swim Team Stingrays might have been the home team Monday, Cool Dell left with most of the points.
Cool Dell outscored Washington in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League opener at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, 382-182.
“The first meet is in the books,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “It was exciting to watch the kids compete and already see them improving on the skills we have made a focus at practice. There is always room for improvement but I liked what I saw so far.”
Cool Dell outscored Washington in girls events, 198-85, and in boys events, 184-97.
Monday’s meet started with individual medley races. Cool Dell swept all of the first places.
Second-place Stingrays were Jones VanLaere and Ava Mohart.
Finishing third were Jane Ballmann, Grayson Swederska and Ava Flottmann.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Dylan Deahn, Joseph Vanco and Ava Mohart.
In the breaststroke races, Washington’s point-scoring winners were Brianna Munson, Jane Ballmann, Michael Sullivan and Joseph Vanco.
Cool Dell swept the freestyle relay races.
Moving to backstroke, Washington’s winners were Nolyn VanLaere, Dylan Deahn and Joseph Vanco.
In the butterfly races, Washington’s winners were Dylan Deahn, Emmitt Searcy, Regan Molitor and Gabe Rio.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Cool Dell swept all of the heats.
Despite the Cool Dell wins, Moreland said her favorite moment happened during the girls 11-12 medley relay race.
“One of my favorite parts about summer swim is watching the kids interacting and supporting each other,” Moreland said. “At the finish of the 11-12 girls 200 Medley Relay, the team of Kimora Fedowski, Vivian Winkels, Josie Douglas and Kendall von Wolfseck were not discouraged at all by the abilities of their competitors. They cheered for each member of their team to swim their fastest. I will always to root for an athlete who never gives up no matter the odds.”
Washington will try for its first win next Monday when it travels to MAC West with a 5:30 p.m. scheduled start.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.