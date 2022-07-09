There was nothing cool about Cool Dell Tuesday.
The host Dragons defeated the Washington Swim Team Stingrays in Gateway Swimming and Diving League action Tuesday in Manchester, 394-155.
Cool Dell outscored Washington in girls races, 204-73, and in boys races, 190-82.
Washington has one final dual meet, next Monday at Lake Chesterfield.
Washington’s swimmers compete the Manuel Division championships July 15-16. The July 15 session at Cool Dell is for those 11 and older. The 10-Under event will be held July 16 at Cedarmill.
Tuesday’s meet opened with individual medley races. Washington’s winners were Ava Kauffeld and Zach Posinski.
Second-place Stingrays were Michael Sullivan and Harry Benhardt.
Washington’s third-place swimmers were Hadley Zick, Elana Carrier and Brooke Schoonover.
In the freestyle event, Washington had one winner, Greyson McDaniel, in the boys 9-10 race.
In breaststroke races, Washington’s winners were Jenna Ballmann, Michael Sullivan and Ava Kauffeld.
Cool Dell swept the freestyle relay races. Washington had eight second-place teams.
In the backstroke races, Washington’s winners were Wynn Nothum and Dylan Deahn.
In the butterfly stroke, Stingrays winning age divisions were Greyson McDaniel and Ava Kauffeld.
Medley relays closed out the meet. Washington’s winners were:
• Girls 8-Under team of Josie Witte, Jenna Ballmann, Lily Knighton and Jane Ballmann.
• Boys 9-10 team of Maxton Blankenship, Michael Sullivan, Greyson McDaniel and Grayson Swederska.