Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Half of Union’s eight boys wrestlers reached placement matches Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
In the team standings, Union scored 48.5 points to place 14th between Festus (53) and Orchard Farm (43).
Hannibal was the team champion with 178 points while Ft. Zumwalt North finished second at 147 points. Fulton was third at 136.5.
“The boys squad is young this year and we are going to have to learn and mature on the mat as we go,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “Kurl Conato won his quarterfinals match which put him in the semifinals and guaranteed him a top-four finish. We had a couple of boys lose their quarterfinals match and wrestle back to take fifth or sixth.”
Conato (132) opened with a quarterfinal pin of Pacific’s Tate Martin in 0:41 before losing to St. Charles’ Levi South in 1:35 during the semifinals.
In the third-place bout, Conato fell to Warrenton’s Nicholas Schulze in 0:55.
Trey Ladymon (175) ended fifth in his bracket.
Ladymon pinned Capital City’s Nathan Yoder in 5:24 to start, but lost an 8-7 decision to Windsor’s Brice Henry in the quarterfinals.
Ladymon won his next three matches to finish fifth. He pinned Pattonville’s Mekhi Brown (4:49) and Pacific’s Cameron Shouse (1:30) before winning by technical fall, 15-0 in 4:07, over Yoder.
Malachi Frazier (144) and Michael Alvarado (165) both placed sixth.
Frazier went 2-2 in contested matches, earning a 0:52 pin of Fulton’s Braden Blumer and an 11-9 SV1 (Sudden Victory) over Winfield’s Ayden Amos.
Frazier lost a 17-2 technical fall to Hannibal’s Peyton Elliot and a pin to Festus’ Alex Nickelson.
Alvarado (165) won twice, pinning Pacific’s Mason Snider and earning a 9-2 decision over St. Francis Borgia’s Estiven Levin.
He lost a 13-3 major decision to Warrenton’s Anthony Lombardo and a 6-0 decision to Wentzville Liberty’s Jordan Bishop.
Logan Garrett (126), Chris Kellermann (157), Brody Sitze (190) and Traven St. Clair (215) each lost their two contested matches.
Union hosts the Union Tournament Saturday.
