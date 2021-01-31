While the St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming Lady Knights lost in the team standings Tuesday at Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS), Head Coach Diane Jones saw many positives.
“Of the nine girls who competed, seven of them posted career bests at MICDS,” Jones said. “The hard work and focus is all paying off.”
Jones did not have the meet score, but did have individual results.
Borgia had one event winner. Ava Mohart won the 100 freestyle in 55.62.
“Ava Mohart continues to amaze,” Jones said.
“She won the 100 freestyle in a race with strong Class 2 swimmers, besting the field with a 55.62, a big-time drop that gets her very close to breaking another Borgia school record.”
Borgia had no second-place finishers, but finished third in three other races.
Mohart ended third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.41.
Isabella Rio took third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:50.46.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Simily, Lily Schmieder, Rio and Mohart ended third in 4:06.30.
“Elizabeth Simily is relatively new to the 100 freestyle, posting a 1:02.70, dropping 4.5 seconds from her previous best,” Jones said. “She swam it even faster in the 400 free relay, which dropped over seven seconds to move up several places in the state rankings.”
Rio was fourth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:25.93, but it was a career best. Jones said that gives her a better state consideration time for that race.
Jones felt the meet brought out the best in her swimmers.
“It takes a lot of focus to be swimming against some of the fastest girls in the state, but still being able to swim their own personal-best race,” Jones said.
Borgia hosts Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival St. Dominic Friday at the Four Rivers Family YMCA. The meet is expected to start at 4:15 p.m. Spectators are not allowed for the meet.