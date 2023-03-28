Little more than 13 hours after clinching a Four Rivers Conference Tournament championship, the Pacific baseball Indians (5-0) were back at it Thursday morning, sweeping Orchard Farm (0-4) in a doubleheader at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, 11-0 and 16-4.
The Indians went to 11 innings Wednesday night in Union to win the conference’s preseason tournament, 2-1.
Sophomore left-hander Jake Collier mowed through the competition in Thursday’s opener for a five-inning no-hit performance with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
The Indians scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third and six in the fourth to end the game early via 10-run rule after five.
Leadoff batter Trevor Klund ripped three hits, all singles. He stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Mason Snider singled twice, stole, scored and drove in a run.
Ayden Biedenstein tripled and drove in one.
Colton Kossuth doubled and scored twice.
Weston Kulick singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Simpson singled, stole a base and scored.
Matt Reincke and Connor Mooney both walked, scored and drove in one. Reincke’s RBI came on a sacrifice fly.
Cole Hansmann walked and scored. Andrew Payne stole a base.
Andrew Trupiano pitched first for Orchard Farm. In 3.2 innings, he allowed 11 runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Collin Sinclair recorded the last out for the Eagles and allowed one hit. Caden Tipton and Brody Mollerus reached on walks.
Ethan Broser recorded the pitching win in the second matchup. He pitched four innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk, striking out five.
Cayden Matthes pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on four hits.
Snider paced the Pacific offense with four hits. The team scored once in the first inning, 10 times in the second, once in the third, three times in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Orchard Farm scored once in each of the first two innings and twice in the fifth.
Snider’s four hits were all singles. He drove in four runs and scored once.
Jack Meyer tripled, singled, walked twice, scored three times and drove in one.
Broser doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in one.
Collier singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in one.
Payne doubled, was hit by a pitch, walked and drove in one.
Cole Hansmann doubled and scored twice.
Weston Kulick singled, walked, scored twice and drove in two.
Klund singled, walked and drove in one.
Kossuth singled, scored and drove in a run.
Trey Kulick stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Biedenstein walked and scored.
Orchard Farm utilized five pitchers — Clinton Doza (1.1 innings, six earned runs), Charles Grunwaldt (0.1 inning, four earned runs), Bryce Thompson (0.1 inning, no earned runs), Brody Mollerus (two innings, four earned runs) and Jonah Fisher (one inning, one earned run).
Collin Simmons notched two hits and scored twice.
Grunwaldt doubled and drove in one.
Trupiano doubled and scored.
Dylan Rosenburg singled and drove in one.
Max Kelch singled, walked and drove in one.
Pacific plays another doubleheader Saturday against Hillsboro at 10 a.m. and noon. The Indians will be playing on their home field for the first time this season.