Normally, most area high school coaching changes take place during the spring.
However, this year, the coaching carousel isn’t quite done.
Some schools are still looking to fill their head coaching rosters midway through June.
Washington High School has made three head coaching changes and has one more spot to fill.
During the spring, Olivia Strode replaced Lindsay Moritz as volleyball head coach and Matt Klein replaced Derick Heflin as football head coach after Heflin took the head coaching job at Rolla.
The most recent changes happened after Adam Fischer accepted a new role within the district.
Jalynda Vodnansky has been approved to assume the girls soccer head coaching spot.
The athletic department is searching for an new girls golf coach. Athletic Director Bill Deckelman stated that interviews will take place later this month and a candidate will be presented at the July board meeting.
Two will take over at New Haven after the retirement of John Tucker, the longtime track and cross country coach.
Josh Hoener, the district superintendent, will take over as the head track coach. Wendy Scheer is the new cross country coach.
At St. Francis Borgia, there are three new head coaches for the fall and winter seasons. All three are recent hires.
Longtime assistant Debbie Frank takes over as Borgia’s head softball coach this fall from Andrew Eggert.
Eggert and his wife Rachel, a coach at Washington High School, have rearranged their schedules to spend more time with their children.
Pat Mathews, who was Doug Light’s longtime assistant coach, is taking over Borgia’s girls basketball program from Stacia Houlihan. Mathews lasted into the start of Houlihan’s 23-year reign. Matthews is just the fifth head coach in program history.
And, the most recent change, is with Borgia’s cross country team. Brent Woodcock, who was head coach for Borgia’s track program this spring, will replace Andy Gross as the cross country head coach.
Union High School seems to have its situation resolved after making five coaching changes.
During the spring, the school brought in Lisa Hoffmeyer to replace Khloe Getman as volleyball head coach and Brady Weinhold to take over the boys soccer team from Matt Fennessey.
Since the last check three more positions have been filled.
The wrestling program has been split into boys and girls teams and there will not be an overall head coach after Justin Cranmer stepped down.
Instead, Devin Fenstermaker will lead the Union boys wrestling team and Nathan Hoskins will take over the girls.
Hoskins had been one of the top assistants and ran the girls team when there were conflicts.
And, the last coaching opening came with the track program. Sarah Hurt has stepped down with Ryan Coons taking over.
Coons, a Union graduate, has been an assistant coach with the team as well as football and boys basketball.
In St. Clair, there are four changes.
For the fall season, Mike Eads will replace Jeff Van Zee as girls golf head coach.
Additionally, Dan Ridgeway is retiring at the end of August and Pat Rapert will be the new athletic director.
Roberta Byers who has been with the softball team through multiple head coaching stints, is stepping down and Carmen Ruszala is taking over.
In the winter, the retirement of Mel Hughes and the changes with wrestling have brought a split in head coaching roles.
Cole Witzig will be the new boys wrestling head coach. Mike Rogers, already on the staff, will run the girls wrestling team.
Pacific has one change at boys basketball. Pacific alumnus Hart Hillhouse is replacing Cody Bradfisch as boys basketball head coach.
