Fourth-seeded Clopton pulled away in the second half Monday to win its Montgomery County Girls Basketball Tournament opener over the New Haven Lady Shamrocks, 46-38.
“I thought we played pretty well considering we just came out of quarantine late last week,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “In the end we just ran out of gas because we lost all of our conditioning due to quarantine.”
New Haven (0-1) will return Wednesday to the event, if a team can be found to fill in for Wellsville, which had to pull out of the event due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Tournament Director Adam Falloon said he’s trying to find an opponent for New Haven, but if that can’t happen, the Lady Shamrocks will move immediately to Friday’s consolation game.
In Monday’s game, New Haven’s season opener, Clopton led after one quarter, 19-17.
The Lady Shamrocks came back to lead 26-25 at the half, but Clopton retook the lead in the third quarter, 35-32. The Lady Hawks added in the fourth to win by 12.
New Haven was paced by Mackenzie Wilson, who scored 20 of her team’s 38 points. She knocked down four of New Haven’s seven three-point baskets and went 4-5 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven went 5-9 from the stripe.
Other New Haven scorers were Madison Langenberg with seven points, Hannah Rethemeyer with six, Grace Faris with three and Ellie Westermeyer with two points.
For Clopton, Caragan Lockard was the scoring leader with 24 points. She hit one of two Clopton three-point baskets and went 7-8 from the free-throw line. As a team, Clopton hit 12 of 18 free throws.
Taylor Akers added 10 points.
Madelyn Brune scored six points. Logan Hall and Shana Yates each scored three points.
In other first-round action, top-seeded Hermann advanced by a forfeit. Montgomery County, the second seed, won 70-7 over Bowling Green. Mexico defeated Liberty Christian Academy, 61-24. Liberty Christian, of Wright City, stepped in to replace Fulton, which also had to exit the event due to a COVID-19 quarantine.