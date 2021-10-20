New Haven’s softball season came to its conclusion Tuesday in Silex with a 9-0 loss to Clopton in the Class 1 District Tournament Tuesday.
New Haven (8-12) was the tournament’s fifth seed, and Clopton (10-10) was seeded fourth. Clopton’s season lasted one day longer as the Lady Hawks were edged by top-seeded Silex in the semifinals, 2-1.
“Clopton is a pretty solid ball team,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We didn’t play very good defense, though. It’s tough to beat anyone when you have six errors in a game.”
Only two of the nine Clopton runs were earned in the game.
Clopton opened scoring with six runs in the bottom of the second and added two more in the fifth. Clopton scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Ryan Stutzman pitched for New Haven, allowing nine runs (two earned) on seven hits and four walks. She struck out four.
Mackenzie Wilson doubled, and Lindsey Steinbeck and Jessica Underwood singled.
Sophia Long, Kyra Mauntel and Abby Meyer walked.
New Haven graduates three players from this team, including its starting battery of Stutzman and Wilson. Ava Vandegriffe is the third senior.
“It’s always tough to lose your last game because you know it’s the last time you will have your seniors,” Peirick said. “Our seniors were great leaders, and we relied heavily on them to help us win. They will be greatly missed.”