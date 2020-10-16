Eight points from sophomore Cole Click helped send Washington soccer to a win Monday.
The Blue Jays (8-9) won on the road at St. Clair (1-11), 6-1.
Click not only scored a hat trick, but he added two assists in the contest.
Timmy Boehlein netted a brace.
Micah Gargrave scored the opening goal for the Blue Jays, who led 3-0 at halftime.
Josh Windes added a score for St. Clair in the second period, assisted by Austin Dunn.
“We played well and the outcome of the score doesn’t give any justification on how we played,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “Washington is a good team that could sub their whole team in and out. That is hard to compete with when you can’t. The boys played hard.”
Goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 22 saves for the Bulldogs.
Washington went to Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday in a GAC Central matchup. The Blue Jays next play Thursday, hosting Francis Howell North at 6:45 p.m.
St. Clair is next in action Thursday at St. Pius X, starting at 5 p.m.