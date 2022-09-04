The goals kept Click-ing for the Washington soccer Jays Tuesday.
Washington (1-0) opened the season with a 7-1 victory on the road at Sullivan (1-3) on the strength of a hat trick from senior forward Cole Click.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The goals kept Click-ing for the Washington soccer Jays Tuesday.
Washington (1-0) opened the season with a 7-1 victory on the road at Sullivan (1-3) on the strength of a hat trick from senior forward Cole Click.
Washington held a 3-0 lead at halftime.
“We moved the ball around the field and created a lot of opportunities,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “Could have been a little more clinical in front of goal, but we were able to finish off several chances. Defensively, we were sound for most of the game. All around, we had a great first game.”
In addition to his three goals, Click also put another tick on the statsheet with an assist.
Will Amlong backed Click by scoring a brace. Along with his two goals, Amlong was credited with an assist.
Chris Jenner and Will Kelpe each added a tally in the second half to extend Washington’s lead.
Washington’s goalkeeping stats were not available at print deadline.
Sullivan struck for the first goal of the second period as Zechariah Beagle found the net on an assist from Josiah Tanner.
Matthew Hamblin and Kaden Smith split time in goal for the Eagles. Neither was credited with a save.
Washington hosted North Point Thursday and next plays at the Pacific Tournament. The Blue Jays match up with Pacific in the first round of the event Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.