Athletes from Classes 3, 4 and 5 reach the halfway point of the postseason track run this Saturday.
For some area athletes, the next stop takes them to Waynesville for the section round. For others, the journey goes through Hollister or Mongtomery County.
For track athletes in Classes 1 and 2, the journey reaches its conclusion Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City.
New Haven, in Class 2 competition, is sending an athlete to compete in all three girls throwing events.
Two throws will take place Friday. Katherine Holtmeyer is scheduled to compete in the Class 2 girls discus at 9:30 a.m. Then, at 2 p.m., Aubri Meyer is scheduled to throw in the Class 2 girls javelin.
The Class 2 girls shot put waits until Saturday, when Meyer will compete in her second event, throwing at 2 p.m.
For those in Class 4 who were at the Washington district meet this past Saturday, the next stop is Waynesville for the Class 4 Section 3 meet.
That includes Washington, Union, Pacific and Sullivan.
In addition to the other athletes advancing for the Class 4 District 5 meet, those athletes will be facing off against the remaining competitors from Class 4 District 6, which includes Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Webb City and Willard.
Waynesville will be hosting the Class 5 Section 3 meet concurrently with the Class 4 Section 3 meet.
In Class 3, area athletes continue to head in separate directions
St. Francis Borgia Regional, which was in Class 3 District 3, goes to Montgomery County Saturday for the Class 3 Section 2 meet. In addition to the schools at District 3 in Wright City this week, Borgia will see competitors from Boonville, Bowling Green, California, Centralia, Tolton Catholic, Hallsville, Hermann, Macon, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Palmyra and Southern Boone.
Field events for Class 3 Section 2 are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with running events beginning at noon.
St. Clair, Owensville and St. James all went to Class 3 District 5 last week and thus travel to the Class 3 Section 3 meet this weekend, hosted by Hollister. Schools from District 6 adding to the competition will be Aurora, Cassville, Clever, East Newton, Fair Grove, Hollister, Lamar, Mt. Vernon, New Covenant (girls only), Reeds Spring, Seneca, Springfield Catholic and Strafford.
Athletes from Classes 3, 4 and 5 who finish in the top four of their event at the sectional competition will advance to the state championships May 27-28 in Jefferson City.