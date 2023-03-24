Two members of the Union basketball Lady ’Cats and one from the Washington Lady Jays have received all-district status.
Union sophomore Sophia Helling and junior Kelsey Brake, and Washington junior Elizabeth Reed were named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 District 5 team.
All-district picks are eligible for additional MBCA honors.
Jefferson City won the district title and their coach, Kay Foster, was named coach of the year. Jefferson City fell in the quarterfinals to West Plains.
Helias junior Adalyn Koelling was picked for player of the year.
Helias had three all-district picks, Koelling, junior Ava Morris and senior Mikah Edwards.
Jefferson City placed seniors Hannah Linthacum and Emmarie Graham on the all-district team.
Other all-district picks were Rockwood Summit senior Abby Ulsas and Capital City junior Jada Anderson.