LADUE — Scoring 28 points in each of the middle two quarters, the MICDS Rams ended Union's season Saturday afternoon in the Class 4 semifinals, 56-20.
MICDS (7-0) advances to face Helias (13-0) next Friday in Jefferson City for the Class 4 state title.
Union ended its season at 7-5.
The Wildcats had highlights. Donavan Rutledge leaped to catch a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Ryan Ewald made a catch near the side of the end zone. Wyatt Birke scored the game's final touchdown.
But, the MICDS blitzkrieg in the middle two quarters proved to be too much for Union to handle.
