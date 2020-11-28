Touchdown Wildcats
Union senior receiver Donavan Rutledge goes up to catch a 24-yard touchdown pass from Liam Hughes in the second quarter of Saturday's Class 4 semifinal at MICDS. Cortlain Dalton of the Rams defends. MICDS led Union a the half, 28-14. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

LADUE — Scoring 28 points in each of the middle two quarters, the MICDS Rams ended Union's season Saturday afternoon in the Class 4 semifinals, 56-20.

MICDS (7-0) advances to face Helias (13-0) next Friday in Jefferson City for the Class 4 state title.

Union ended its season at 7-5.

The Wildcats had highlights. Donavan Rutledge leaped to catch a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Ryan Ewald made a catch near the side of the end zone. Wyatt Birke scored the game's final touchdown.

But, the MICDS blitzkrieg in the middle two quarters proved to be too much for Union to handle.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score
UNION - 0-14-0-6=20
MICDS - 0-28-28-0=56
First Quarter 
No Scoring
Second Quarter
MICDS - Dorian Reddic 16 run (Landon Gelven kick), 11:17
MICDS - Steven Hall 10 run (Gelven kick), 9:38
UNION - Donavan Rutledge 24 pass from Liam Hughes (Diego Orozco kick), 7:07
MICDS- PJ Behan 49 pass from Reagan Andrew (Gelven kick), 6:57.
UNION - Ryan Ewald 10 pass from Hughes 
(Orozco kick), 0:24
MICDS - Reddic 2 run (Gelven kick), 1:38
Third Quarter 
MICDS - Andrew 3 run (Gelven kick), 7:12
MICDS - Hall 34 run (Gelven kick), 5:14
MICDS - Jalen Pace 24 interception return (Gelven kick), 4:34
MICDS - Crawford Bundy 43 pass from Andrew (Jonathon Raclin kick), 1:43
Fourth Quarter
UNION - Wyatt Birke 2 run (kick failed)