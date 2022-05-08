Franklin County Country Club will host the Class 3 District 2 boys golf meet Monday.
Monday has been designated district boys golf day for MSHSAA, with tournaments taking place throughout the state.
The top four players from the schools placing first and second in the team standings qualify for the state meet, along with the top 12 individuals.
State Tournaments are:
• Class 5 — Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau.
• Class 4 — Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield.
• Class 3 — Sedalia Country Club.
• Class 2 — Columbia Country Club.
• Class 1 — Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield.
Two area team are in the meet. Borgia will be joined by Owensville.
Other schools in the meet are Blair Oaks, O’Fallon Christian, Tolton Catholic, Fulton, Hallsville, Mexico, Orchard Farm, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, University City, Whitfield, Winfield and Wright City.
The meet is one of four Class 3 meets around the state. The others are District 1 (Park Hills Central), District 3 (Eldon) and District 4 (Kansas City St. Pius X).
Borgia is slated to have Alex Weber, Sam Tuepker, Will Warden, Austin Cooper and Sam Meyer playing.
Weber tees off on Hole 10 at 9:10 a.m. Warden is scheduled to start at Hole 1 at 9:20 a.m. Tuepker tees off on Hole 10 at 9:20 a.m. Cooper is at Hole 1 at 9:30 a.m. and Holtmeyer is in the 9:50 a.m. group on Hole No. 10.
Owensville’s golfers are slated to be Crew Epstein (Hole 1, 9:50 a.m.), Brendan Decker (Hole 1, 10 a.m.), Eoin Krupp (Hole 10, 10 a.m.), Noah Caldwell (Hole 10, 10:10 a.m.) and Tyler Perkins (Hole 1, 10:20 a.m.).
Other area schools are at the following districts:
• Class 4 District 1 (Farmington) — Pacific, Union and Washington.
• Class 3 District 1 (Park Hills Central) — St. Clair, St. James and Sullivan.
• Class 2 District 2 (Monroe City) — Hermann.
For updates, please see MSHSAA.org in the golf boys sport and district info & results.