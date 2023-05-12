The road through the postseason will take four Four Rivers Conference soccer teams to Chesterfield.
Westminster Christian Academy is the host of the Class 2 District 4 Tournament, where St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James will each be looking to extend their 2023 campaign.
Exiting the district past the No.1 seed, Whitfield (11-1) will be a tough task for any of the other contenders.
St. James (2-14) will be the first team to try, taking on Whitfield in the opening contest of the tournament Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Lady Warriors and Lady Tigers do not share any common opponents this season.
Whitfield has defeated Clayton, Brentwood, Metro, Lutheran St. Charles, Lutheran South, Villa Duchesne, Affton, Westminster, Principia, Orchard Farm and Gateway this season with a lone loss, 5-0, against John Burroughs.
St. Clair (16-5-1), the No. 4 seed, plays in the tournament’s second game against No. 5 Principia (6-8).
The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Panthers share two common opponents this season with St. Clair seemingly holding a leg up based on the results.
Both teams defeated Wright City with St. Clair winning by a 7-0 margin and Principia winning 2-0.
St. Clair also defeated the St. Louis Patriettes, 5-0, but the Patriettes defeated Principia, 4-1.
On the other side of the bracket, the third game of Saturday’s first round is No. 2 Westminster (11-5) against No. 7 Blair Oaks (3-18-1).
Westminster and Blair Oaks do not share any common opponents this season. Blair Oaks sports an 0-14-1 record away from its home field.
The final game of Saturday’s first round will be two opponents familiar with each other as No. 3 Sullivan (15-6-1) takes on No. 6 Owensville (5-15) at 4 p.m.
The Lady Eagles defeated Owensville twice this season, doing so by a 3-0 score at Owensville April 11 in regular league play and then again April 28 at the Owensville Tournament, 3-1.
The second round of play is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The Whitfield-St. James and St. Clair-Principia winners are scheduled to play in the first semifinal Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The Westminster-Blair Oaks winner and Sullivan-Owensville winner are then slated to meet Tuesday in the second semifinal, also at 4:30 p.m.
The championship game is slated for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The district winner goes through to the state quarterfinals to play the Class 2 District 3 champion.
District 3 consists of Duchense (8-10), Orchard Farm (10-8), St. Charles West (6-14), Winfield (11-11-1), O’Fallon Christian (2-14), Wright City (4-14), Mexico (3-20-1) and Fulton (1-20).