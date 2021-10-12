Play was scheduled to resume in the Class 1 District 1 girls golf tournament Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Norwoods Golf Club in Hannibal.
The 14-school event was suspended Monday due to heavy rain and poor course conditions. Play picked up at the conclusion of Monday’s round.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is the only area school in that event.
The District 1 Tournament was the only event in Class 1 that didn’t finish Monday.
The MSHSAA state golf meets are scheduled to take place next Monday and Tuesday.