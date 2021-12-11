Will Clarkson scored all of St. Francis Borgia Regional’s points Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Boys Wrestling Tournament.
Clarkson, who placed eighth in the 195-pound weight class, won one of his four contested matches, beating Pacific’s Nickolas Wedemeier by a medical forfeit.
He lost to Lindbergh’s Connor Kuehler with a 2:15 pin, Sikeston’s Keodrick Sherrod with a 1:39 pin and Lift for Life’s Braxton Sneed with an 18-3 technical fall in 5:55.
In the team standings, Borgia placed 19th. Capital City won the event title with 204.5 points. Hannibal was second at 161.5, and Lindbergh scored 157 points.
Fulton (127) and Wentzville Liberty rounded out the top five at 114 points.
Pacific was the top-finishing area team with 108.5 points for sixth place.
Borgia had seven wrestlers in the event.
Adam Ashworth (126) lost both of his matches by pins.
Kamper Brinkmann (138) was pinned twice.
Braxtyn Frankenberg (145) lost by a pin and a technical fall.
Estiven Levin (160) lost twice by pins.
Joseph Volmert (170) dropped both matches by pins.
Hunter Smith (285) was pinned twice.