Pacific did not waste any time Monday.
The Lady Indians (12-5-1) netted their first goal 20 seconds into a 4-0 home win over Washington (8-13).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 12:12 pm
Pacific did not waste any time Monday.
The Lady Indians (12-5-1) netted their first goal 20 seconds into a 4-0 home win over Washington (8-13).
“That set the tone,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Washington is a heck of a team and I know we won, 4-0, but I thought at times they played a better game than us. We did good, but the legs were heavy in the second half and they were able to create some opportunities. We had players rotating in and making a difference and keeping that clean sheet was really important.”
Pacific junior Lexi Clark did the honors with the opening goal, going on to complete a hat trick.
Clark added the second goal within the first 10 minutes of play.
“All the credit goes to Pacific,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Their girls and their coaching staff clearly wanted it more than we did. Clark just wanted to play soccer more than any kid in a white jersey tonight.”
Abby Hall scored in the 17th minute to make it a 3-0 Pacific lead.
The score stood at 3-0 at halftime and throughout the majority of the second half.
Clark was finally able to put in the last score with a little more than five minutes left on the clock in the second period, weaving through the defense to create her own shot, arcing it just out of reach of Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza, but under the crossbar and in.
“I know there’s some people out there looking for Lexi to play college and she made a statement,” Smith said. “Her and I talked in the very beginning not to be too cautious or play it safe, just go forward at the net. We know they have a good keeper, so make her step off the line and make a decision.”
Emily Hemenway earned the shutout in the net for Pacific.
The Lady Indians’ defense kept Washington from getting many opportunities in the first half, but the Lady Jays created a few more dangerous chances in the final 40 minutes.
“We clearly showed for the last 10-15 minutes of the first half and most of the way through the second half that we’re a decent soccer team,” Fischer said. “You can’t start a game not focused and ready to go and they clearly didn’t do that and that’s why they beat us.”
Pacific concludes the regular season Wednesday at Northwest, starting at 6 p.m.
Washington plays its regular season finale Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia, also at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.