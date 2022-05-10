It was St. Francis Borgia Regional’s night to celebrate its girls soccer seniors.
But, it was Pacific’s night to celebrate a victory in Washington, 2-1.
“It was senior night for them, but we really came out really fired up,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “I was really impressed with how we played overall. We had a lot of chances, but we’ll take the two we got tonight.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said her team played hard enough to win.
“I love the effort our girls put forth tonight,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “I don’t think the outcome really shows how well they played. Pacific played really well. Credit to them, 100 percent.
“Mentally, I’m trying to get our girls to realize that they played well despite not getting the output they wanted,” Severino said.
The game also served as the consolation game from last week’s Blue Cat Cup, which was called off due to a thunderstorm.
Pacific improved to 11-7-1 with the win.
Borgia dropped to 3-12-2 with the setback.
Both teams are in Class 3 District 2. Pacific is seeded fourth and will play Washington in the opening round. Borgia is the sixth seed and will face Rockwood Summit to start.
“I like playing the more competitive teams and Borgia definitely is one of the more competitive teams in our district,” Kelm said. “It was a good night overall for us.”
Pacific took the lead with a goal by Rhyan Murphy with 14:25 to play in the first half.
Murphy was able to bury a rebound for the game’s first goal after Borgia netminder Madison Lammert stopped the first two chances.
Pacific’s Lexi Clark and Madison Land also were close to the ball on the play.
“It very much was a team effort,” Kelm said. “I think they said it bounced off of three of them. It actually went in. I guess sometimes it takes more than just one hit.”
“Pacific has that hunger,” Severino said. “They want to be there and score. We’ve got to find that hunger before the district tournament.”
Borgia tied it with 9:13 remaining in the first half. Pacific’s defense gave the ball away to Borgia’s Haylee Stieffermann, who launched a shot over a leaping Emmaline Steel and just under the crossbar.
“For a freshman, that’s phenomenal,” Severino said. “That’s something that’s going to keep on building. She’s just going to keep getting better and better. It’s nice to see that composure in a freshman.”
Kelm said Pacific lost focus.
“It was the rain again,” Kelm said. “The field was not kind to us. It got past one of our defenders and went over Emmaline’s head. They more than made up for it in the second half.”
The tie held until the third minute of the second half. Lexi Clark scored from the left side with 37:29 left on the clock.
“We got a number of shots off on goal,” Severino said. “We didn’t finish our chances. That’s what it comes down to. Pacific finished their chances and we didn’t.”
That ended up being the game winner as neither team was able to score for the rest of the game.
“Last year, we did win, and then we tied to start this year,” Kelm said. “We were able to get the win this time. They are right under us for the district seeding. It was nice to get out there, play them again, and finally get a victory.”
“Maddie (Lammert) had some great saves in goal, especially toward the end,” Severino said. “I was very impressed with Audrey Richardson’s distribution. She made some nice passes which allowed us to get shots off. Haylee Stieffermann had a nice goal to tie it up. Overall, I was very happy with how we played. We were unfortunate not to win on senior night.”
Kelm said, “We have one more game next week at home as we prep for district and hopefully it won’t rain.”