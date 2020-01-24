Led by a pair of third-place finishes, the Union wrestling Wildcats placed 10th in last weekend’s Branson Invitational.
Dominick Beine (106) and David Clark (220) finished third in their respective weight classes to lead Union’s effort.
Union scored 110 points to finish between Fulton (145.5) and Branson (114).
Neosho won the team title with 294 points with Monett taking second at 252.5 points.
Rounding out the top five were Smithville (239.5), Carl Junction (215.5) and Bolivar (207).
Beine won four of his five matches for the event. He started with a 7-3 decision against Monett’s Karey Anderson and then pinned Lukas Walker of Carl Junction in 3:08.
In the quarterfinals, Beine pinned McDonald County’s Blaine Ortiz in 2:52. Smithville’s Kolby McClain pinned Beine in 1:14 in the semifinals.
Beine ended with a 0:47 pin of Cassville’s Kurt Deaver.
Clark won his first three matches by pins. He pinned Ozark’s Marcus Orellana in 0:51, McDonald County’s McCoy Ikosia in 0:35 and Cassville’s Nate Boley in 5:19.
In the championship bracket, Bolivar’s Drayton Huchteman won an 8-2 decision. Clark came back to win by a 10-7 decision over Fulton’s Josh Dunmire.
Finishing fourth were Jacob Nowak (160) and Connor Ward (285).
Nowak won his first three bouts and lost the next two.
He pinned Fulton’s James Badger in 0:42, Neosho’s Cade Daniel in 2:33 and Marshfield’s Dusty Stevens in 5:53.
In the championship bracket, he was pinned by Rolla’s Andre Ridenhour in 1:29, and Carl Junction’s Isiac Shields in 1:33.
Ward followed the same path as Nowak, winning the first three matches before falling twice.
Ward pinned Ozark’s Claude Virden in 0:22, Branson’s Sam Wood in 0:58, and won a 5-0 decision against Ste. Genevieve’s Ryan Schmelzle.
Neosho’s Zane Persinger pinned Ward in 0:32 and Monett’s Harrison Merriman earned a 3-0 decision in the third-place bout.
Sam Inman (113) was fifth. He opened with technical fall wins over Cassville’s Edgar Perez (16-0 in 0:38) and Neosho’s Nate Copeland (16-0 in 3:33). Hunter Hoffman of Rolla pinned Inman in 0:33.
Inman bounced back with an 18-5 major decision win over McDonald County’s Eh Doh Say and an 8-2 decision against Smithville’s Cooper Rider.
Bowen Ward (152) and Jim Talley (195) each finished eighth.
Ward recorded one win, a first-round 4-1 decision over Ste. Genevieve’s Kaleb Myracle, before losing his next three contested matches.
Talley had a bye in the opening round before losing all four of his contested matches.
Union’s other wrestler was Joshua Wegescheide (145) who finished 13th. He lost his first three matches before coming back to win twice to end the event. He pinned Cassville’s Cutter Hicks in 1:23 and posted an 18-3 technical fall in 2:57 against Fayetteville, Ark., wrestler Chatan Holloway.
Girls
Union brought three girls to the meet as well. In the team standings, the Lady ’Cats scored 15 points to tie Marshfield’s second team for 15th in the event.
Marshfield’s varsity won with 162 points and was followed by Fulton (116), Ste. Genevieve (114), Rolla (106.5) and Branson (102).
Brianna Keiser was Union’s top finisher, taking third.
She went 2-2 in matches, starting with a 3:45 pin loss to Branson’s Neah Finkbone.
Keiser then won by forfeit over Rolla’s Samara Lewis before losing to Marshfield’s Alissa Hughey by a 0:08 pin.
Keiser ended with a 4:26 pin of Ste. Genevieve’s Autumn Basler.
Lillie Zimmermann (115) and Charity Schindler (187) each placed seventh in their respective weight classes. Both lost all three of their contested matches.