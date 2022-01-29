Traveling to Columbia last Friday, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams were swept by Christian Fellowship School.
The Crosspoint boys (6-6) fell to Christian Fellowship, 61-28.
Christian Fellowship defeated the Crosspoint girls (4-6), 30-8.
Crosspoint hosts the Rolla Royals homeschool team Tuesday. The JV boys play at 5 p.m. and that’s followed by the varsity girls and the varsity boys.
Crosspoint plays a girls game at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Thursday, and goes to Heritage for boys games Friday.
Boys
Christian Fellowship jumped out to a 30-11 lead after one quarter.
It was 39-15 at the half and 62-28 through three quarters.
Clayton Young led the Cougars with 10 points.
Chayton Lewis was next with seven points. Boone Sanders closed with five points, Seth Aholt added four and Jace Stroup scored two points.
Lewis pulled down 13 rebounds and also had one blocked shot and one steal.
Aholt recorded eight rebounds with seven assists and two steals.
Sanders had five rebounds and one steal.
Stroup had one rebound and one steal. Silas Ernst added a rebound.
Young posted three steals and one assist.
Zeke Davis led Christian Fellowship with 20 points. Isaac Schneider posted 12 points.
A total of 10 players scored for Christian Fellowship.
Girls
The host team led after one quarter, 10-2. It was 15-4 at the half and 24-8 through three quarters.
Jordan Sheppard scored six of the Crosspoint points. Lia Cobb had the other two.
Sheppard also had 10 rebounds, six blocked shots, one assist and one steal.
Lia Cobb had two rebounds and an assist.
Nevaeh Huff pulled down seven rebounds with three blocked shots.
Maggie Pierce had three rebounds and one blocked shot.
Dominique Murray had a rebound, four steals and one blocked shot.
Ella Cobb grabbed two rebounds with a blocked shot and a steal.
Elizabeth Farnsworth led Christian Fellowship with even points.
Emma-Kate Bradley and Taylor Strain each ended with six points.