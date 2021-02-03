Christian Fellowship from Columbia swept Crosspoint Christian School in basketball action Tuesday.
The Christian Fellowship boys defeated Crosspoint (3-7) 68-54.
In the girls game, Christian Fellowship triumphed over Crosspoint (1-8), 35-21.
Boys
Christian Fellowship took the early lead and was up 18-8 through one quarter. It was 37-26 at the half and 54-41 after three quarters.
Clayton Young led Crosspoint with 21 points. Clark Kent netted 13 points and Jace Stroup scored 12.
Other scorers were Seth Aholt with five points and Chayton Lewis with three.
Young and Stroup each hit four three-point baskets.
Lewis was the rebounding leader with 15. Kent ended with 11. Young had nine rebounds, Aholt ended with six, Stroup had five, Boone Sanders contributed four and Silas Ernst had one.
Young had six assists. Kent dished out four assists. Sanders and Aholt each had two, and Stroup added one.
Kent posted five steals. Sanders added one.
Lewis blocked a shot.
Colin Bruggeman led Christian Fellowship with 23 points. Craig McGowan was next with 13 and Luke Bradley scored eight points.
Colton Meyer and Josh Bradley scored eight points apiece. Keshaun Stapleton netted five points and Zeke Davis added one.
Girls
In the girls game, Christian Fellowship led 4-2 after one quarter and was up at the half, 13-6. Christian Fellowship held a 29-13 lead after three quarters.
Jordan Sheppard scored 10 points to lead Crosspoint. She also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
Lia Cobb was next with five points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Neveah Huff scored four points with nine rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Dominique Murray scored two points with two steals.
Ava Weldy grabbed a rebound.
Ellee Rudisaile led Christian Fellowship with 12 points. Olivia Shern was next with 11 points.
Kylie Babich netted four points, Elizabeth Farnsworth and Gabby Shern each scored three points, and Catriana Boul scored two points.