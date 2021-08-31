Christian Fellowship School of Columbia handed the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars their first loss of the season Thursday in Washington.
Christian Fellowship defeated the Cougars (1-1), 8-0.
“CFS (Christian Fellowship School) is an excellent team,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “They are bigger, faster, stronger and more experienced. They absolutely took us out of our game and forced us to spend a lot of time chasing instead of possessing.”
Although the game was a Crosspoint loss, Callaway felt there were positives.
“It was a good learning experience and certainly showed us some things we need to work on,” Callaway said.
Christian Fellowship took the lead in the ninth minute from a Declan Lademann goal and never looked back. Lademann recorded a hat trick.
Christian Fellowship led 5-0 at the intermission and added three second-half goals.
The Cougars are back in action at Lakeview Park in Washington next Friday hosting Heritage Classical Christian Academy in the league opener. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.