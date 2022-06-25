Will the next meet be the one for Pacific’s first swim victory of the season?
Pacific’s Pirates fell to 0-2 on the campaign this past Monday with a 287-216 loss to Chesterfield Farms.
The Pirates head back to the pool Monday, hosting Fox Creek at 6 p.m. in another Gateway Swimming and Diving League meet.
“I thought the kids swam well for the second meet of the season,” Pacific Head Coach Liz Wamsley said. “We didn’t have many disqualifications during the meet. A few kids, including Joey Leach and Jacob Bischof, swam up an age group, which really helped out the team as it allowed the 15-18 boys to have a relay.”
Pacific has a wide range of experience.
“We have a lot of promising year-round swimmers returning this year who performed well, and some newer swimmers who are still learning, and were brave enough to try out some new strokes at the meet this past week,” Wamsley said.
Against Chesterfield Farms, the first event was individual medley. Pacific’s age group winners were Reilly Lawler, Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco and Rhyan Murphy.
Second-place Pirates were Natalie Hoffmann, Ethan Melson, Miah Bonds and Will Jett.
Third-place finishers were Isla Van Deven, Hailey Husereau, Brian Kevwitch, Samuel Durnal and Issac Van Deven.
Pacific’s freestyle winners were Collins Napoli, Reilly Lawler, Jacob Bischof, Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco, Rhyan Murphy and Nick Johanning.
Moving to the breaststroke, Pacific’s winning swimmers were Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
In the freestyle relay races, Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Girls 13-14 team of Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco, Natalie Hoffmann, Zoe Nowlin and Kiersten Wade.
• Boys 13-14 team of Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley, Jeremy Leach and Ethan Melson.
• Girls 15-18 team of Miah Bonds, Elise Durnal, Adyson Trower and Rhyan Murphy.
In the backstroke races, Pacific’s winning swimmers were Bristol McKinney, Kiersten Wade, Miah Bonds and Will Jett.
Butterfly was the final individual stroke and Pacific’s winners were Jacob Bischof, Kaitlyn Bonds, Natalie Hoffmann and Miah Bonds.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Pacific’s winners were:
• Girls 13-14 team of Kiersten Wade, Natalie Hoffmann, Natalia Ramirez-Lobaco and Zoe Nowlin.
• Boys 13-14 team of Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley, Ethan Melson and Jeremy Leach.
• Girls 15-18 team of Elise Durnal, Rhyan Murphy, Miah Bonds and Adyson Trower.