Host Chesterfield Farms gained victory over the Union Swim Team Squids last Monday, June 27, in Gateway Swimming and Diving League action, 320-203.
The host program outscored Union on the boys side, 154-102, and in girls races, 166-101.
Opening with individual medley races, Union’s winners were Chris Luckner, Kate Haberberger and Raegan Rice.
Nick Haberberger placed second.
Union’s third-place swimmers were Lilah Williams, Walt Bobo, Ivana Smith and Ariel Reynolds.
Moving to the freestyle event, Union’s winners in that stroke were Marcus Griffith, Charles Burke, Kinsely Shamblin and Andrew Haberberger.
In the breaststroke, Squids who won age groups were Max Bath, Chris Luckner and Kinsely Shamblin.
In the freestyle relay races, Union had two winning teams. They were:
• Girls 13-14 team of Reese Jensen, Kinsely Shamblin, Sadie Mueller and Kate Haberberger.
• Boys 13-14 team of Isaiah Smith, Lucas Gremaud, Chris Luckner and Eric Morgan. Two, Smith and Morgan, swam up from the 9-10 age group.
Moving to backstroke races, Union’s winners were Campbell Pohlmann, Audrey Dean, Charles Burke, Sadie Mueller, Bree Gerdel and Tristen Mosher.
In the butterfly races, Union’s winners were Chris Luckner, Kate Haberberger and Raegan Rice.
Medley relay races concluded the meet. Union’s winning teams were:
• Girls 13-14 team of Sadie Mueller, Kinsely Shamblin, Kate Haberberger and Reese Jensen.
• Boys 13-14 team of Isaiah Smith, Lucas Gremaud, Chris Luckner and Eric Morgan.
The Squids visit Pacific July 11 and go to the Division meet July 16 at Pacific.