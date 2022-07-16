It’s championship weekend for the area’s swimming and diving teams.
Washington, Pacific and Union’s swim teams and Pacific’s dive team head to Gateway Swimming and Diving League division meets this weekend.
The Washington Swim Team Stingrays have a two-day Manuel Division meet being hosted by two different teams.
Cool Dell, located in Ballwin, will host the 11-Over portion of the meet Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Joining Washington and Cool Dell will be Castle Pines, Cedarmill, Chadwick and Lake Chesterfield.
The 10-Under portion will be held at Cedarmill in Chesterfield starting at 9 a.m.
Pacific hosts the DiRado Division meet Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Union also is in the DiRado Division. This meet will run as one session using a regular meet schedule.
The Pacific Dive Team goes to its championship meet Sunday at Cool Dell. That meet will run in five different age group sessions, starting with 8-Under dives starting at 8 a.m. The 9-10 group dives at 9:15 a.m. The 11-12 vent begins at 10:30 a.m. Those in the 13-14 division start at 11:30 a.m., and the 15-18 event closes the day at 12:15 p.m.