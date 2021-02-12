Fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out who will win the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament.
Three of the four games in Saturday’s final round were played. However, top-seeded Rock Bridge declined to travel from Columbia for the championship game against second-seeded Union.
That game will be made up at a later date.
However, the other three contests did take place.
In those games:
• Washington defeated University City for the seventh-place title, 51-37;
• Parkway South defeated Rockwood Summit in the consolation game, 83-56; and
• Borgia defeated Ft. Zumwalt South for third place, 52-41.
Unlike previous years, the Missourian All-Tournament Team selections were announced after each game.
Picks were:
• University City freshman Ehress Cunningham Peoples;
• Washington sophomore Gabby Lindemann;
• Rockwood Summit senior Raina Bryant;
• Parkway South senior Grace Ellington;
• Ft. Zumwalt South sophomore Mariah Dallas;
• Borgia junior Kaitlyn Patke; and
• Borgia senior Avery Lackey.
The final five spots, including the KLPW MVP, will come from the championship game.