It’s nice to be the champion.
Union went undefeated in the Four Rivers Conference this season and added more accolades.
The Wildcats earned all three top individual honors from the league in its recent all-conference selections.
Senior quarterback Liam Hughes was named the offensive player of the year. Hughes completed 104 of 174 pass attempts for 1,849 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, he ran the ball 48 times for 270 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior defensive back Colton Morrow repeated as the league’s defensive player of the year. Morrow recorded 95 total tackles with 37 solo tackles, 58 assisted tackles and 17 tackles for loss. He also had three sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Head Coach Justin Grahl repeated as coach of the year. Grahl led the Wildcats to a 10-1 record this season. Union was undefeated in the regular season and lost in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals to Rockwood Summit.
First Team
Hughes was a unanimous pick as first-team quarterback.
At running back, Hermann’s Parker Anderson, Sullivan’s Franky Erxleben and Union’s Wyatt Birke were the first-team picks.
First-team wide receivers were Union’s Hayden Burke, Hermann’s Conner Coffey and Sullivan’s Gavin Dace.
Sullivan’s Sam Summers was selected as the first-team tight end.
Making the offensive line first unit were Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff, Union’s Alex Mendenhall and Brady Lause, Hermann’s Bryce Williams and Sullivan’s Cayden Thacker.
First-team defensive linemen were Union’s Brady Lause and Conner Borgmann, Hermann’s Braeden Englert and Sullivan’s Sam Summers.
The four first-team linebackers were St. James’ Cody Wilfong, Hermann’s Gavin Hackmann, Sullivan’s Gavin Dace and Union’s Luke Koch.
Selected to the first team defensive backfield were Hermann’s Conner Coffey, St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez and Union’s Ryan Rapert and Colton Morrow.
Union’s Luke Koch was picked as the first-team kicker. St. Clair’s Anthony Broeker was the unanimous first-team punter while Hermann’s Conner Coffey earned unanimous first-team returner.
St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez was the first team utility player.
Second Team
Sullivan’s Gabe Dace was picked as the quarterback.
Second-team running backs were St. James’ Cody Wilfong and St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox.
Making the second team as wide receivers were Union’s Ryan Rapert, Owensville’s Bryce Payne and Union’s Colton Morrow.
Hermann’s Braeden Englert was the second-team tight end.
Second-team offensive linemen were Pacific’s Blake McKay, Owensville’s Chance Clevenger, Hermann’s Ethan Adams, Sullivan’s Jordan Rice and St. Clair’s Luke Dierker.
Second-team defensive linemen were St. Clair’s Carter Short, St. James’ Dale Hinderhan, Hermann’s Ethan Adams and Sullivan’s Cayden Thacker.
Making the second-team linebacker list were St. Clair’s Adrian Arguilez, Union’s Jake Russell and Sullivan’s Colten Brendel and Franky Erxleben.
Second-team defensive backs were Owensville’s Bryce Payne, Sullivan’s Johnny Martin and Kayden Bryan and St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon.
Honorable Mention
At quarterback, Hermann’s Trenton Lampkin made the honorable mention list.
Union’s Hayden Parmenter was honored at running back.
Pacific’s Weston Kulick and Sullivan’s Johnny Martin made the wide receiver honorable mention list.
Offensive linemen were St. James’ Luca Giacolone and Union’s Ryan Major and Connor Borgmann.
Honorable mention defensive linemen were Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez, Union’s Alex Mendenhall and Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker.
Linebackers making the honorable mention list were Owensville’s Jaden Gerlemann, St. James’ Carter Wilfong and Hermann’s Brady Grosse.
Honorable mention defensive backs were St. Clair’s Jordan Rodrigue, Union’s Hayden Burke, Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom and Owensville’s Tanner Meyer.