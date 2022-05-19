In a season where the Pacific baseball Indians won their first Four Rivers Conference title in six years, a tough district draw brought the season to an early end.
Pacific (18-3), the No. 4 seed in Class 5 District 3, was eliminated at home Monday by No. 5 Chaminade (15-15), 5-3.
Early errors by Pacific, five in the first two innings, were a contributing factor in Chaminade building an early 5-0 lead through the first two frames.
Pacific committed seven errors in total.
“Errors killed us last night,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We gave them too many extra chances and they took advantage of them. (I) thought Jack (Meyer) pitched well, we just didn’t do what we needed to behind him.”
The Indians attempted to stage a comeback, chipping back with one run in the bottom of the third and two in the sixth, but it was not to be.
Senior Charlie Weber recorded the win on the mound for the Red Devils, scattering six Pacific hits across all seven innings with just one walk and striking out 12.
Meyer tossed five innings for Pacific before being relieved by freshman standout Jake Collier.
Meyer allowed five runs, all unearned, on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
In two innings of relief, Collier struck out one and surrendered one hit without allowing any runs.
Pacific notched six hits in the contest, all singles — one apiece by Trevor Klund, Ethan Simpson, Ethan Broser, Cole Hansmann, Meyer and Matt Reincke.
Broser, Hansmann and Reincke scored the three Pacific runs.
Meyer drove in two with a two-out bases-loaded flare the shallow left field. Carter Myers drove in one.
Chaminade advances Tuesday to play the top seed, Westminster Christian Academy, in the semifinal round.
Parkway Central and Rockwood Summit play in the other semifinal Tuesday.
The district championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.