At Tuesday’s Hermann Track Invitational, Centralia was the team to keep pace with.
Centralia topped the team standings in both the boys and girls competitions. The boys scored 153.5 points and the girls 123.
The runners-up were the Owensville boys (87.5 points) and the Hermann girls (109).
Pacific’s girls placed fifth with 54 points, and the Pacific boys finished sixth with 52 points.
New Haven’s girls earned 36 points to finish ninth. The New Haven boys finished 14th with three points.
“It was a bit of a struggle for us,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “It was the first meet for the seniors after missing a week for the senior trip, and the competition is really tough. That being said, we still had some outstanding performances. There are several Class 3 schools at this meet with some pretty exceptional athletes, and even though we don’t always score well as a team, the meet has a tendency to elevate our performances, which is what we are working for as we head into conference and district.”
Boys
Vincent Hoffman’s 400-meter dash (53.99) and Christian Sparks’ long jump (6.11 meters) were the highest event finishes for the Pacific boys. Both placed second.
Heights and distances for the meet were measured in meters as MSHSAA converts to the metric system this season.
Sparks additionally placed third in the 200-meter dash (24.05) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.88).
Warren Fielder took third place.
Collin Haley finished third in the 800-meter dash in 2:10.49.
Sparks, Haley and Hoffman teamed with Sach Wolf to take fourth place in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:45.3.
Tucker reported John Liggett recorded a new personal record in the high jump for the Shamrocks. The scores from both the boys and girls high jumps were not reported in the meet results.
Other boys team scores included St. James (82), Montgomery County (79), Hermann (77), Sullivan (42), Fulton (40), Fatima (38), Cuba (15), Elsberry (11), Linn (11) and Wright City (9).
Girls
Alexis Lay recorded a number of top five finishes to lead the Lady Indians. Lay placed third in the 100-meter high hurdles (15.98) and the 300-meter low hurdles (50.65), as well as fourth in the long jump (4.55).
For New Haven, Alaina Scott set a new school record in the pole vault with a mark of 2.75, finishing third.
New Haven’s Ellie Westermeyer (27.43) and Emma McIntyre (5:34.47) both set new personal bests, finishing fourth in the javelin and 1,600-meter run, respectively.
Pacific’s Emma Parry took fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 9.82.
In relays, Pacific took third place in the 800-meter relay (1:55.7), fourth in the 400-meter relay (54.43) and fifth in the 1,600-meter relay (4:33.72).
Parry ran the 800-meter relay with Ilexia Wallace, Ella Murphy and Aaliyah Haddox.
Wallace, Parry, Haddox and Liberty Blackburn ran the 400-meter relay.
Lay teamed with Aleyna Daniel, Jenna Anding and Katie Prada in the 1,600-meter relay.
New Haven’s group of McIntyre, Gracie Steele, Hannah Rethemeyer and Madison Langenberg finished fourth in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:55.64.
The remaining girls scores were Montgomery County (95), Owensville (76), Sullivan (51), Fatima (49), Fulton (37), Cuba (24), Wright City (18), Linn (17) , St. James (11) and Elsberry (2).