Central Methodist University’s JV volleyball team kept the East Central College Falcons reeling Wednesday.
Central Methodist prevailed in four sets, 25-21,18-25, 25-19, 25-23.
“As a team, we are struggling with having the ability to finish or have the killer instinct to win,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We seem to get up on a team but let them back in. We had that during each set we lost and have to figure out how to get over the hump. We have a lot of talent on this year’s team and need to find out what lineup is the most successful ball control wise but still allows us to be successful offensively without running out of subs.”
East Central, which suffered its fourth loss in a row, dropped to 4-5 on the season. The Falcons head to Lee’s Summit Saturday to take on rival Metropolitan Community College. Action begins at 11 a.m.
The Falcons head to Park Hills Wednesday for MCCAC action against Mineral Area College.
Makayla Case (St. James) led the Falcons offensively with 13 kills. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) was next with 10 kills.
Emma Gaugel (North County) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each logged six kills. Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) had five kills apiece.
Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) added three kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) recorded 31 digs while McKinney was next with 25.
Zimmerman and Case each had 13 digs. Allgeyer was next with 10. Gaugel added five while Hali Overkamp (Hermann) and Moore each had two digs.
Zimmerman recorded 16 assists while Allgeyer ended with 14. Clark added five.
Gaugel had two solo blocks. Coburn, Zimmerman and Moore each had one. Coburn recorded three block assists. Case had two and Zimmerman added one.
Gaugel served two aces. McKinney, Zimmerman, Clark and Case each ended with one.
“On a positive note, our middles had a great match last night and were effective both offensively and with the block,” Mathes-Peters said. “Emma Coburn had 10 kills and Emma Gaugel had six. Both had blocks and a lot of playable touches. Our serve receive has been a crutch for us this year, but our defense is keeping the ball alive.”
