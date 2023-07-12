Hitting the road Thursday, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays fell to Cedarmill, 341-231.
Washington went to Castle Pines Monday in the final dual meet of the season.
Washington’s swimmers participate in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League division meet Friday and Saturday.
The 11-Over swimmers will compete at Cool Dell Friday while Cedarmill hosts the 10-Under event Saturday.
In Thursday’s meet, Cedarmill had a 155-126 edge in boys races and outscored the Stingrays in girls events, 186-105.
First up were the individual medley races. Cedarmill won all of the heats.
Second-place Stingrays were Jones VanLaere, Greyson McDaniel, Draven Koehmstedt, Zoey Ziegler and Gabe Rio.
Taking third were Lily Knighton, Logan Halmich, Olivia Mahon and Sophia Sullentrup,
Martha Etter scored a point on the no-sweep rule.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Dylan Deahn, Jane Ballmann, Michael Sullivan, Draven Koehmstedt, Ava Mohart and Aidan Garlock.
In the breaststroke races, Washington’s winners were Evelyn Florian, Ian Halmich, Emmitt Searcy, Michael Sullivan and Ava Mohart.
Washington won one freestyle relay race with the girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Mia Klak, Sophia Sullentrup and Ava Mohart triumphing.
In backstroke races, Washington’s winners were Dylan Deahn, Greyson McDaniel, Zoey Ziegler and Aidan Garlock.
Butterfly races finished out the individual events. Washington’s winners were Brenden Schoonover, Grayson Swederska, Brooke Schoonover, Ava Mohart and Aidan Garlock.
The meet ended with medley relay races. Washington’s winning teams were:
• irls 8-Under team of Riley Simpson, Josie Sullivan, Jenna Ballmann and Jane Ballmann.
• oys 8-Under team of Brayden Peters, Emmitt Searcy, Dylan Deahn and Brody Zick.
• irls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Lexi Perriman, Ava Mohart and Sophia Sullentrup.
Washington won its meet Monday at Castle Pines to end the regular season with a dual meet win. That story will appear in the Weekend Missourian along with Monday’s dual meet between Union and Pacific at Pacific. Pacific hosts its division meet Saturday.
