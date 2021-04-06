The Cavaliers nearly doubled up the competition at Union’s six-team track meet Thursday.
Capital City recorded 205.5 points to finish first in the boys team standings.
Rolla placed second with 107 points, followed by Sullivan (90), Union (89), St. Clair (73.5) and New Haven (20).
“This was probably the most competitive meet we have had so far this year,” St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said. “I’m hoping that our kids saw that things are only going to get harder from here on out. If they want to place in conferences and move on in districts, they are going to have to keep getting better and keep improving on the little things.”
Capital City also topped the girls standings to sweep the meet.
The top three finishers in each event were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Daniel Thwing (11.36), Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship (11.46) and Sullivan’s Jonathan Krygiel (11.71);
“Daniel Thwing had a great 100 time to win the event, even with a rough start out of the blocks,” Union Head Coach Sara Meiners said. “He is very close to his personal best as well.”
• 200-meter dash — Krygiel (23.9), Blankenship (24.01) and Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker (24.33);
• 400-meter dash — Capital City’s Keion Grieve (51.93), Capital City’s Connor Hull (51.94) and Union’s Elias Neely (53.73);
• 800-meter run — Rolla’s Nathanael Pohlsander (2:14.35), Capital City’s Brock Schofield (2:15.14) and New Haven’s Logan Williams (2:17.08);
• 1,600-meter run — Pohlsander (4:39.81), Union’s Dominick Beine (4:57.32) and Union’s Gabe Hoekel (5:01.23);
“Dominick Beine had great showings for the first meet in the 1600 and 3200,” Meiners said.
• 3,200-meter run — Capital City’s Benjamin Lear (10:21.33), Beine (10:33.53) and St. Clair’s Case Busse (10:43.5);
• 110-meter high hurdles — Capital City’s Augustine Samuel (18.04), Capital City’s Tarrick Dyer (18.15) and St. Clair’s Collin Thacker (18.22);
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Dyer (44.04), Union’s Ryan Ewald (46.15) and Sullivan’s Wyatt Kraus (46.16);
• 400-meter relay — Capital City A (47.26), Rolla (48.46) and Capital City C (58.84);
• 800-meter relay — Sullivan (1:35.62), Capital City (1:35.85) and Rolla (1:39.29);
• 1,600-meter relay — Capital City B (3:38.77), Capital City D (3:46.42) and Rolla (3:50.06);
• 3,200-meter relay — Capital City (8:54.43), Rolla (9:03.55) and Union (9:22.05);
• Shot put — Rolla’s Ethan Crouch (54-6.75), Capital City’s Ian Nelson (42-2.75) and Sullivan’s Derek Johnson (41-3);
• Discus — Capital City’s Sam Albert (128-4), Nelson (121-3) and Crouch (114);
• High jump — Rolla’s Josh Lefatshe (5-7.75), New Haven’s John Liggett (5-5.75) and St. Clair’s Trenton Balderson (5-5.75);
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald (18-8), St. Clair’s Austin Dunn (18-7.75) and Sullivan’s Dillon Farrell (17-7);
• Triple jump — Dunn (41-4.5), Sullivan’s Parker (38-10.25) and Union’s Wyatt Birke (36-5.75);
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes (9-5.25), Union’s Levin Steel (9-0.5) and Parker (8-8); and
• Javelin — Capital City’s Mathew Boyer (131-9), Nelson (123-7) and Rolla’s Waylon Kinder (118-9).