Coming back from an 11-point deficit, the Union boys basketball Wildcats secured at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title at home Tuesday, beating Sullivan, 72-66.
“There is nobody who wants to share a championship,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Our guys knew tonight was going to be a dogfight.”
Union (15-9, 6-0) can win the league title outright Friday at Hermann (19-5, 4-2).
If that doesn’t happen, things can get complicated.
Only St. James (14-10, 5-1) now can tie for the league title league title if Hermann can beat the Wildcats. The Tigers close league play Friday at Sullivan.
Hermann was knocked out of the title race Wednesday in an upset loss to Owensville, 39-35.
“We’ve got to go to Hermann,” Simmons said. “If we can get that championship, it’s going to be earned, because they’re a good ballclub. They have a really good record, they shoot the ball well, they’re big inside and they run good stuff. It’s going to be another dogfight. It’s all on the line. We’ve shown that when our backs are against the wall, we’ve shown a lot of character. We’ve got to stick with each other, fight and claw, and give everything we’ve got.”
Sullivan fell to 8-14 overall, 3-2 in the conference with the loss to Union, and were officially eliminated from title contention.
Historically, the Wildcats have struggled against Sullivan and the Eagles brought a three-game winning streak against Union into the game.
Sullivan gave Union all the trouble it could handle early. A three-point basket by Logan Watters gave the Eagles an 18-16 lead after one quarter.
Sullivan was able to stretch the advantage to 35-27 by the half.
“In a big conference game, where you are fighting for a chance to stay undefeated and play for a sole championship, being down by eight at halftime really has the tendency of either making or breaking you,” Simmons said. “I think the character in our guys really showed in how they trusted each other and did their jobs.”
The Eagles hit six of their nine three-point shots during the first half.
On top of that, Sullivan was able to take advantage of finding open shooters as Union had trouble getting its defense in the right spots.
“Even in our press, we were getting sucked up and they were throwing the ball over the top for layups,” Simmons said. “We got stuck sagging off of guys who shot the ball well. We’ve got to do a better job of staying out of foul trouble early so we can run what we want to run.”
Sullivan continued to work on the lead in the third quarter. A three from Charlie Lohden gave Sullivan its biggest lead of the game, 40-29.
One thing this Union team has shown it can do is score in a hurry. Tanner Hall knocked down three of his five three-point baskets during the third quarter and Union surged back to tie it, 47-47, on a pair of free throws from Kaden Motley with 2:22 to go in the quarter.
The game was tied with eight minutes to play, 50-50.
Motley stole the ball and scored to give Union the lead at the opening of the fourth quarter. That started a five-point run and Union never trailed again.
Sullivan made it close multiple times, but the Wildcats were able to put together teamwork down the stretch to produce baskets. When Sullivan was forced to foul, Union hit enough free throws to put the game out of reach.
“I thought we had the pace early,” Simmons said. “Then, we got into some foul trouble and we pulled out of the pressure. We had some weird lineups out there. We were down eight at the half, but I didn’t think our guys panicked. Defensively, I thought we stayed disciplined in the second half. We flew around and made plays and shared the ball on offense.”
Hall led Union in scoring with 17 points, most on his five three-point baskets.
“Tanner has been struggling, so it was really good to see him do that tonight,” Simmons said. “The guys trusted him and he knocked them down.”
Four other Wildcats also reached double figures in scoring.
Ryan Rapert ended with 15 points, going 5-8 from the free-throw line.
Motley closed with 11 points and was 5-6 from the free-throw stripe.
Matthew Seely and Collin Gerdel each scored 10 points. Gerdel sat out for much of the first half after picking up two early fouls.
Ozzie Smith netted five points off the bench while Liam Hughes closed with four.
Union knocked down six three-point baskets and went 14-21 from the free-throw line.
“I was really pleased with how we shared the ball,” Simmons said. “We had five guys in double figures tonight.”
Sullivan was led by Blaine Sappington’s 17 points.
Luke Todd scored 14 points and hit three three-point baskets.
Sam Summers scored 10 points.
Kyle Lewis and Logan Watters scored seven points apiece.
Lohden closed with six points while Gabe Dace scored three points.
Sullivan hit nine three-point shots and went 9-11 from the free-throw line.