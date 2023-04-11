Caden Carroll went the distance Tuesday as St. Francis Borgia brought home a baseball win from St. Louis.
The Knights shut out St. Mary’s in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action, 3-0.
Borgia improved to 7-0 on the season, 2-0 in AAA games, with the win. St. Mary’s dropped to 0-3, 0-2.
Carroll surrendered just three hits without walking anyone and striking out seven over seven innings. He needed 81 pitches to get through the Dragons.
“Caden Carroll was the story of this game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “He threw a complete game, three-hit shutout to lead us to the win. The leadoff man in the first reached on an infield hit and that was their last base runner until another infield hit in the seventh. It was another dominant performance from Caden when we really needed it.”
Offensively, Borgia scored single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings while being held to five hits and one walk.
Jack Nobe had two of the hits, both singles.
“Jack Nobe had a good game at the plate with two hits, two runs, and a stolen base,” Struckhoff said. “His bat seems to be heating up the last few games.”
Drew Eckhoff doubled while Reagan Kandlbinder and Justin Mort added singles.
Justin Mort had a big two-out hit in the sixth to knock home a big insurance run,” Struckhoff said. “Drew Eckhoff and Reagan Kandlbinder also had hits.”
Nobe and Eckhoff also stole bases.
Nobe scored two runs. Eckhoff had the other.
Kandlbinder and Mort recorded RBIs.
“The St. Mary’s pitcher did a good job keeping our bats off-balance,” Struckhoff said. “We only struck out one time, but rolled over on a lot of groundballs. I haven’t seen too many games where no groundballs find a hole. Luckily we were able to get a couple hits and take advantage of a couple mistakes to get some runs.”
Borgia lost 3-0 to Father Tolton Catholic in another league game Wednesday.
The Knights take a break before hosting St. Dominic in a league game Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
