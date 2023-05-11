Caden Carroll dominated St. Mary’s Monday as the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights won at home, 6-0.
Carroll limited the Dragons to two hits while striking out 13 batters over seven innings. He needed 94 pitches to make it through the complete game.
“Caden Carroll was a difference maker in this game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “He outdueled the St. Mary’s ace for the second time this year. He admitted to me after the game that he didn’t have his best stuff today, but it was hard to tell. Just a great start for him headed into districts.”
Borgia (18-5) supplied all the offense Carroll needed in the first inning, scoring three times.
“We were able to jump on them early, which is important in a game like this,” Struckhoff said. “With Caden on the hill, they weren’t going to get much so we did what we had to do.”
The Knights added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Reagan Kandlbinder was the hitting leader with three, including a double.
Jack Nobe and Henry Vedder each had two hits.
Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling, Jack Dunard and Tyler Kromer posted one hit apiece.
McPherson, Justin Mort, Vedder and Kromer drew walks. McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Nobe swiped two bases. Vedder, Koelling, Kandlbinder and Mort each had one steal.
Kandlbinder scored two runs. Nobe, McPherson, Mort and Dunard each scored once.
Nobe, Kandlbinder, Mort and Vedder drove in one run apiece.
“Reagan Kandlbinder, Jack Nobe, and Henry Vedder all had multiple hits for us in the game and an RBI each,” Struckhoff said. “We were able to put multiple baserunners on throughout the game. We also were able to steal some bases today and put ourselves in scoring position. If not for some poor baserunning, we would have had a couple more runs on the board.”
The Knights close out the regular season with games Wednesday at Lutheran South and Friday at home against Webster Groves.
The Class 5 District 5 Tournament is scheduled to start next week, but the bracket will be finalized Friday during a meeting.
“The meeting Friday morning should be very interesting,” Struckhoff said.