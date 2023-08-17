Washington High School graduate Brad Carpenter tied for sixth at the 33rd Metropolitan Amateur Championships Aug. 3-5 at Persimmon Woods Golf Club.
Carpenter, a high school individual state champion who played collegiately for Missouri State, represented Franklin County Country Club in the event.
Carpenter fired a pair of 72 rounds before shooting 67 on the final day to end with a tournament total of 211. That was two strokes under par.
Carpenter tied six other golfers with that score.
Peter Weaver, representing Bellerive Country Club, won with a three-round total of 206, seven strokes under par.
Two golfers tied for second place.
Two other Franklin County Country Club golfers also finished the event. Ryan Eckelkamp tied for 20th at 216, three strokes over par.
Zach Unnerstall tied for 23rd at 217, four strokes over par.
