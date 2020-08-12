Finishing eight strokes off the lead, Washington High School graduate Brad Carpenter tied for fourth place in last weekend’s 30th Metropolitan Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Carpenter, a former Class 4 state champion who played collegiately for Missouri State University, shot 218 (two strokes over par) for the three-round event. He tied Chad Niezing of the Metropolitan eClub for fourth place.
Carpenter, who represented Franklin County Country Club, fired a 75 on the opening day. He then shot rounds of 71 and 72.
Carpenter’s best two holes were No. 10 and No. 11, which he birdied both Friday and Saturday. He shot birdies on No. 14 Thursday and Saturday.
Christopher Ferris, representing Aberdeen Golf Club, was the event champion at 210, six strokes under par. Ferris shot rounds of 70, 74 and 66 in the event.
Chris Kovach of Old Hickory Golf Club was second at 212, four strokes under par. Kovach posted rounds of 69, 67 and 76.
Frankie Thomas of Meadowbrook Country Club was third at 217, one over par. Thomas recorded rounds of 75, 72 and 70.
One other FCCC representative also made the cut. Zach Unnerstall, a recent St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate, tied for 22nd with a score of 227, 11 strokes over par.
Unnerstall, who will continue his career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, posted rounds of 76, 77 and 74, tying Jacob Erickson (SIGA eClub) and Tom Vogt (The Landings at Spirit GC).