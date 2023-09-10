Mineral Area College scored in the first half Wednesday to shut out the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons in Park Hills, 1-0.
“Mineral Area game was a very good reaction after the Lincoln Trail game,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We are still working through some injuries on the men’s team and looking to get healthy as we enter the busy part of the season. Mineral Area are always a very good side. Dan Martin always has his team organized and they are a tough team to break down.”
Benninger said the Falcons had chances to score late in the game.
“We were unfortunate at the end not to tie the game after some sustained pressure, but we took many away many positives.”
Mineral Area improved to 4-0-1 overall, 1-0-1 in MCCAC play.
The Falcons fell to 2-3-1 overall with the loss, 0-1 in the league.
The schools were slated to play a women’s soccer game as well, but it was postponed.
“Unfortunately we did not have enough available players to travel with the women’s team,” Benninger said. “Right now, we have a few players who are working themselves back from long-term injuries and a few who were under the weather. We are going to access the situation today and see what Saturday looks like and make a decision on the remainder of the season.”
The East Central women are scheduled to host Lincoln Land Saturday at 2 p.m.
The ECC men host North Arkansas Friday in a game postponed from Aug. 20. The Falcons are at home next Wednesday for a doubleheader against Nebraska’s Northeast Community College. The women are slated to play at 1 p.m. followed by the men at 4 p.m.
