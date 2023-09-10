Mineral Area College scored in the first half Wednesday to shut out the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons in Park Hills, 1-0.

“Mineral Area game was a very good reaction after the Lincoln Trail game,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We are still working through some injuries on the men’s team and looking to get healthy as we enter the busy part of the season. Mineral Area are always a very good side. Dan Martin always has his team organized and they are a tough team to break down.”

