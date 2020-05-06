After two series wins, the St. Louis Cardinals run in the MLB Dream Bracket did not advance beyond the final eight teams.
The Cardinals were eliminated after falling to the Cincinatti Reds in a Game 7 extra-inning affair Tuesday, April 28, 4-3.
The Dream Bracket featured all-time rosters for all 30 current MLB franchises in addition to a Negro League All-Star team and a team of the top current players 25 years of age and under.
Games were simulated using Out of the Park Baseball software and each round consisted of a Best of 7 series.
St. Louis defeated the Colorado Rockies in six games in the first round. A Jim Edmonds two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning then gave the Cardinals a 4-3 win in a decisive Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies in round two.
George Foster, who played left field for the Reds during the “Big Red Machine” years in the 1970s, hit a solo home run in the top of the 12th inning that was the deciding factor in sending the Reds to the semifinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While the Foster homerun was the direct source for the Cardinals’ elimination, two questionable decisions by the simulation involving Cardinals Hall of Fame second baseman Rogers Hornsby played a key role.
After the Cardinals had come back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the score, St. Louis had a big opportunity to overtake the Reds in the bottom of the seventh after back-to-back singles by Scott Rolen and Ozzie Smith led off the inning.
However, rather than having the team’s hottest hitter for the duration of the simulation swing away in such a key situation, the simulation opted to send Hornsby up to bunt, resulting in a pop up with neither running able to advance.
Stan Musial and Albert Pujols then went down on strikes back-to-back against Reds reliever Randy Myers to end the inning with the Cardinals unable to take advantage.
The bat was again taken out of Hornsby’s hands in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs. After another Smith single put the winning run on base with Hornsby at the plate, the Wizard was caught stealing on the first pitch.
The Most Valuable Player of the Cardinals-Reds Game 7 may well have been reliever Rob Dibble, who entered to start the ninth inning and struck out six of the nine Cardinals he faced while allowing just the one hit by Smith.
The Reds also defeated the Dodgers Friday, advancing to represent the National League against the New York Yankees in the championship series, which began Monday and concluded Tuesday after The Missourian’s deadline.
New York and Cincinatti ended Monday with the final series tied 2-2.