Cardinal Ritter completed its Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division girls basketball sweep of St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday night in St. Louis, 70-44.
The Lady Lions (12-3, 5-0) used a 28-4 third quarter to blow the game open.
Cardinal Ritter led 28-16 after one quarter and 37-25 at the half. But the 28-4 third quarter settled the game with Borgia (7-10, 1-5). It was 65-29 through three quarters.
“We were able to handle the pressure well at times, but Ritter is just so aggressive,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “The relentless defense by Ritter never allowed us to be comfortable.”
The game was much different than the previous meeting in Washington, where Cardinal Ritter broke away in a close game to win, 40-34.
Kaitlyn Patke was Borgia’s top scorer Thursday night, scoring 15 points. She netted seven of those from the free-throw line, going 7-9 from the stripe. As a team, Borgia was 12-18.
Avery Lackey was next with 11 points, including going 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Mya Hillermann netted nine points on the power of three three-point baskets. The team had four shots fall through the hoop from beyond the arc.
“Mya Hillermann kept us in the game in the first half making three threes,” Houlihan said.
Callyn Weber was next with five points.
Lexie Meyer and Jenna Ulrich both scored two points.
Borgia now is idle until Thursday, when the Lady Knights host Cor Jesu Academy. The varsity game will begin around 7 p.m.
The Lady Knights host their own tournament starting Monday, Feb. 1.