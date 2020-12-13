In the end, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s comeback attempt to earn a home league win Thursday fell short.
Cardinal Ritter held off the Lady Knights, 40-34, in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action.
Borgia fell to 1-4 on the season, 0-2 in AAA Large Division. Cardinal Ritter remained undefeated at 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the conference.
“Cardinal Ritter always is a tough game for us,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
“I thought we played well in the first half and even at times in the second half. We brought ourselves back into it. We just have to be mentally tougher. That’s been the thing all season long.”
For the second game in a row, Borgia came out with a first-quarter lead and was up after eight minutes, 9-4.
However, the Lady Knights went flat in the second quarter. Cardinal Ritter went on two seven-point runs in the quarter, but thanks to a Kaitlyn Patke free throw with 19.3 seconds to play, the game was tied at the half, 18-18.
Borgia got an Avery Lackey basket to start the third quarter, but fell flat late in the quarter. Cardinal Ritter went on a nine-point run to lead after three quarters, 32-28.
The Lady Lions led throughout the fourth quarter, but Borgia went on a surge to cut the gap late in the game. Cardinal Ritter hit free throws to secure the win.
Houlihan felt free-throw shooting was a big difference. Borgia knocked down just eight of 19 free throws.
“When you miss free throws in a tight game, there’s going to be a lot more pressure on the next one,” Houlihan said. “It just kept growing, so it’s definitely something we can work on.”
Lackey led the team in scoring with 10 points.
Patke and Callyn Weber both scored nine points. Weber hit three of Borgia’s four three-point baskets.
“Callyn Weber has stepped up and handled the ball,” Houlihan said. “She doesn’t always want to handle the ball, but she’s stepped up and done her best. That’s a lot of pressure against a team like Cardinal Ritter.”
From there, Jenna Ulrich scored three points. Natalie Alferman, Lexie Meyer and Audrey Richardson posted one point apiece.
“We had problems with turnovers, but it was team turnovers,” said Houlihan. “Every person on the team is contributing to those turnovers. Everyone on the team has to take some ownership of the turnovers and decide they want to change things.”
Borgia had considerable trouble trying to find weak areas in the Cardinal Ritter defense. The Lady Lions have six players standing 6-0 or taller.
Kristin Booker led Cardinal Ritter in scoring with 11 points and was the only player on her team to score in each quarter.
Mariah Maxie and Al’naya Williams both scored eight points.
Chantrel Clayton was next with six points. Hannah Wallace closed with four points and Aliyah Forrest hit a three-point shot in the third quarter.
“For a game against Cardinal Ritter, where we were struggling, it was nice to see we didn’t give up and let this become a blowout,” Houlihan said. “We showed some fight tonight and I think that’s going to make us better for the next one.”
After playing a league road game Friday at Notre Dame, the Lady Knights enter play in the Sullivan Tournament next week. Borgia is the fifth seed and will face No. 4 Steelville Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Borgia will face either top-seeded Helias or No. 8 Cuba Wednesday.