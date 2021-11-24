The flight of the Dutchmen stopped one win shy of the state football semifinals this season.
Owensville (9-3) concluded its football season with a 48-6 loss at Cardinal Ritter (7-6) in the state quarterfinal round.
The Lions thus advance to play across the state in Kansas City at St. Pius X (11-1) in the semifinal round this Saturday at 2 p.m.
The other state semifinal takes place in St. Louis as St. Mary’s (10-1) hosts Mexico (10-2).
The Lions held Owensville off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when Tanner Meyer’s 20-yard touchdown reception cut the lead to 42-6.
Ritter led 12-0 after one quarter, 26-0 at halftime and 34-0 at the end of the third period.
The Lions accumulated seven touchdowns from six different sources in the contest.
Jamarion Parker was the only player to find the end zone more than once in the contest, doing so in bookend fashion with a six-yard run to open scoring 30 seconds into the first quarter and a 68-yard kickoff return with one second left on the clock.
Between that, the Lions quarterback, Antwon McKay, threw for a pair of scores. McKay hit Fredrick Moore for a 38-yard scoring strike and Marvin Burks for a 12-yard touchdown. He also ran one into the end zone himself on a 12-yard keeper.
Artrell Miller added a five-yard touchdown.
The Lions added one defensive score as Lawrence McConnell ran back a 94-yard interception.
Owensville quarterback Brendan Decker threw for 113 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. He was 13-30 passing and ran the ball eight times for 24 yards.
Austin Lowder carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards. He added six catches for 52 yards.
Derek Brandt gained 10 yards on two carries and caught three passes for 40 yards.
Meyer’s 20-yard touchdown was his only reception.
Landon Valley gained 14 yards on one catch.
Charlie Whelan grabbed two catches for five yards.
Cardinal Ritter’s full statistics were not available at print deadline.
Box Score
OWE — 0+0+0+6=7
CR — 12+14+8+14=48
First Quarter
CR — Jamorian Parker 6 run (run failed), 11:30
CR — Fredrick Moore 38 pass from Antwon McKay (run failed), 0:43
Second Quarter
CR — McKay 12 run (Alonzo Smith pass from McKay), 3:58
CR — Lawrence McConnell 94 interception return (pass failed), 0:30
Third Quarter
CR — Marvin Burks 12 pass from McKay (Moore pass from McKay), 9:12
Fourth Quarter
CR — Artrell Miller 5 fun (Miller run), 11:49
OWE — Tanner Meyer 20 pass from Brendan Decker (