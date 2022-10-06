Kings of the gridiron.
Cardinal Ritter’s football Lions added St. Francis Borgia to their list of victims in the 2022 football season, winning Friday in Washington, 59-0.
Cardinal Ritter (6-0), the top-ranked Missouri Media Poll Class 3 squad, recorded its fourth shutout against the Knights (3-3). For the season, the Lions have outscored the competition by a 219-21 margin.
“It seems like this has become a broken record, but my team fights to the very end,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They knew what we were up against before we walked on the field. Cardinal Ritter will be one of the teams in Class 3 who will be competing for a state championship this year.
“With their size and speed up front, and outstanding speed at the skill positions, we just struggled to get anything,” Gildehaus continued. “What made this so impressive was the fact that we are not slow at our skill spots.”
The Lions ran for 129 yards and passed for 275 on 29 offensive plays.
“That tells you they are a big-play team no matter what the score is,” Gildehaus said. “We just could not catch them if they got outside or were throwing deep.”
Five of the eight Cardinal Ritter scores were of 44 yards or more. The Lions scored three rushing touchdowns, three passing touchdowns, an interception return touchdown and a punt return touchdown.
Gildehaus said Borgia did have positives.
“Jack Boone at defensive end just made play after play,” Gildehaus said. “He has really developed into a fine defensive end. Trenton Volmert did not have many yards, but he just ran hard, along with Tate Marquart who played well at wide receiver.”
Gildehaus said defensive leaders were Ben Lause, Will Hoer, Nathan Kell and Hayden Wolfe.
Borgia ran 35 times for 67 yards and completed four passes for 30 yards.
Volmert gained 26 yards on 11 carries while Koen Zeltmann ran nine times for 24 yards.
Wolfe had seven carries for 11 yards. Lucas Hardin ran five times for eight yards. Braxtyn Frankenberg had one rush for four yards. Jace Mittler and Marquart each ran once.
Zeltmann was 4-12 for 30 yards. He suffered an injury in the game and will miss the Lutheran St. Charles game.
Marquart caught two of those passes for 23 yards and Volmert had two receptions for seven yards.
“We were beat by a very good team,” Gildehaus said.
Carson Boyd had one carry for an 82-yard touchdown.
Marvin Burks ran six times for 39 yards and three touchdowns.
Fredrick Moore had one rush for five yards and Keon Sloan ran once for three yards.
Boyd connected on six of seven pass attempts for 151 yards and two scores. Antwon McKay Jr. was 4-7 for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Moore was the top receiver with three catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a 60-yard kickoff return.
Ryan Boyd had three catches for 99 yards and one touchdown. Aiyon Carter caught two passes. Dallas Winner-Johnson and Burks each had one reception.
Burks returned an interception for a touchdown.
Week 7
Things don’t get any easier for the Knights, who head to Lutheran St. Charles Friday at 7 p.m.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-3) is looking to end a three-game skid. The defending Class 2 state champions moved up to Class 3 this season.
Wins have come over Colorado’s Parker Lutheran, Priory and St. Dominic.
The Cougars have lost to St. Mary’s, Cardinal Ritter and Rock Bridge.
The common opponents so far have been St. Dominic and Cardinal Ritter. Both teams beat St. Dominic. Lutheran St. Charles won, 45-3. Both lost to Cardinal Ritter. Lutheran St. Charles fell, 33-0.
For Lutheran St. Charles, Michale Gerdine has thrown for 806 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ayden Harris and Allen Mitchell each have run for over 400 yards. Kaleb Mays, Michael Parr Jr. and Mitchell have over 250 receiving yards.
District standings
Borgia didn’t suffer much in the Class 2 District 2 standings. The Knights have 42.17 points and still hold third place over Tolton Catholic (5-1, 40.76).
Blair Oaks (6-0, 54.83) still has the top spot. Despite losing to Sullivan, Hermann (5-1, 47) is second in the standings.
Rounding out the district, from fifth through seventh, are North Callaway (4-2, 36.67), California (1-5, 29.33) and Cuba (0-6, 21).