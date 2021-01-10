Wednesday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division home game might not have been a game to remember for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights.
But Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier hopes his team can learn from a 61-23 loss to Cardinal Ritter.
“We played an exceptionally good team and we did not play well to compound it,” Neier said. “It was a pretty ugly game for us. They put a lot of pressure on the ball and we had trouble getting up the court. We always hope to meet a team like this to learn how to handle it. We have got to learn from this and work to get better.”
The Lions moved out to a 15-5 lead through one quarter and were up at the half, 37-10. Cardinal Ritter led 51-18 after three quarters.
“We made a ton of bad decisions on where to pass the ball,” Neier said. “We weren’t doing the right things.”
The Knights had 26 turnovers for the game. Besides forcing turnovers while the Knights were bringing the ball up the court, Borgia also made bad passes in its halfcourt offense before even getting a shot, sending the Lions on the fast break.
Neier said there were some positives.
“Adam Rickman competed,” Neier said. “He showed a little moxie in driving to the basket. His length helped him out. He played well.”
Rickman, a freshman who played in Borgia’s overtime win in the JV game, netted a team-high six points with four rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.
Neier also praised the play of sophomore Sam Dunard, who had three points and two steals. Like Rickman, his play was limited following action in the JV game.
“I thought Sam Dunard did a nice job,” Neier said.
Senior Max Meyers ended with five points and two steals and was able to continue after a collision at midcourt with 7:06 to play in the second quarter. He returned with a new jersey after the cut on his forehead was patched up.
“Max and one of their players hit heads,” Neier said. “I think Max got the worse of that collision.”
Andrew Dyson, Sam Heggemann, Andrew Patton and Alec Riegel each scored two points.
Dyson also had two steals. Heggemannn led the team in rebounds with six and he added two assists. Patton recorded an assist and a steal. Riegel pulled down a rebound.
Trent Marquart had one point and one rebound.
Ryan Kell had two rebounds and one assist. Grant Schroeder added two rebounds and a steal.
Cardinal Ritter statistics were not available at deadline.
Borgia returns to action Monday, taking on Union in the 8:30 p.m. game at the Washington Tournament. Borgia is seeded third and Union is the sixth seed.
Neier knows that will be a challenge for the Knights.
Borgia’s game against Warrenton, originally scheduled for this week, now will be played Feb. 22.
The game has been rescheduled multiple times, but Neier said Warrenton had a COVID-19 issue and was unable to play this week.