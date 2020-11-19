Scoring eight unanswered touchdowns, the Cardinal Ritter Lions rolled to a 53-13 victory at St. Clair Friday in the Class 3 District 2 championship game.
Cardinal Ritter (3-3) will host Kennett (11-0) Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Class 3 quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, St. Clair ended its season at 9-1.
The Bulldogs did what they needed to early, scoring the game’s first touchdown. St. Clair also scored the last touchdown of the game.
But Cardinal Ritter scored often between those two scores to take the district title.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins says it hurts for the kids, especially the seniors but he is proud of the efforts
“These seniors have done a lot for our program and our school,” said Robbins. “They are 19-2 over the last two years with two conference titles to their name. It hurts tonight, but in the coming days, the pain will slowly go away. They have a lot to be proud of. We got beat by a very talented team that is very big and fast. That is just the way it goes. I am really proud of my kids tonight and their efforts.”
St. Clair’s rushing attack was held in check for most of the night as the Bulldogs gained 141 yards on the ground and 58 yards passing.
Going into the game Robbins knew it would be crucial for his offense to keep the Cardinal Ritter offense off the field.
“We just couldn’t block them,” said Robbins. “I think, offensively, we knew going into the game our best defense was going to be our offense. We knew we were going to have trouble with their front, their size and their speed.”
The Bulldogs were able to force the Lions to turn over the ball on downs during their first two drives. The first drive was stopped on a hit by Lance McCoy to break up a fourth down pass by the Lions.
The other drive was stopped when Mardariries Miles sacked the quarterback on a fourth downplay and the Bulldogs took over on their 40-yard line.
After taking over on the St. Clair 40, Wes Hinson connected with Chase Walters for a 27-yard completion to the Cardinal Ritter 33.
Two plays later, Hinson was able to run it in from 30 yards out on an option read. Landen Roberts added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead at the 3:05 mark in the first quarter.
The Lions answered right back, scoring on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Tyjuan Atkins to Luther Burden, using up 1:05 of the clock to go up 8-7 after one quarter.
Cardinal Ritter scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 37-yard pass from Atkins to Keavian Long and a nine-yard run by Will Jackson to go up 22-7 at half.
The defense kept the Bulldogs in the game in the first half, according to Robbins. They just couldn’t do much offensively.
“Defensively, I thought the first half we played good enough,” said Robbins. “We were in the ballgame, we just could not mount anything offensively all night. There is no way to get bigger, stronger, faster in a week.”
The second half was a much different situation.
The Lions scored four more touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the fourth before McCoy ran it in from seven yards out.
“That is just getting whipped by a better guy,” said Robbins. “There is nothing to be ashamed of by that. Our kids played their tails off but that was the gist of the game. We had to keep their offense off the field, and we had to do that offensively.”
Robbins says there is a lot to be learned from the game.
“It’s a tremendous life lesson that can be learned from this,” said Robbins. “How to work, have success and understand that you aren’t always going to be successful. You are going to fail sometimes in life. I fail in life, and as adults we have to learn how to fail, and that is what this is about. This hurts for these kids now, especially those seniors, and the finality of it. If they are fortunate, they can go play at the next level, but you will never be able to do this again and the finality of that is what is hitting them right now.”
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Hinson, who had 50 yards rushing and one touchdown. He was 4-7 passing for 58 yards and one interception.
Shane Stanfill rushed for 35 yards on the night. He was followed by McCoy, who rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Dakota Gotsch recorded 24 yards rushing and Roberts added three yards.
With one reception each for the Bulldogs were Walters with 27 yards, Stanfill with 14 yards, Anthony Broeker with 14 yards and McCoy with three yards.
Leading the Bulldogs defensively with five tackles were Hunter Turner (one assist) and Roberts.
Next was Gabe Martinez with four tackles. Miles recorded three tackles and two sacks on the night.
With three tackles each were McCoy (two assists), Hinson (three assists) and Broeker.
Wade Hoffman and Walters had two tackles each. Gotsch recorded one tackle and an interception. Rounding it out for St. Clair with one tackle each were Lucas Hardin and Adrian Arguilez.
Cardinal Ritter ran for 212 yards with Jackson leading the way. He had 15 carries for 165 yards.
Artrell Miller ran six times for 47 yards.
Atkins completed nine of 16 pass attempts for 226 yards and three scores.
Edwards led the way with five catches for 97 yards. Long was next with two catches for 58 yards. Burden had one catch for 55 yards. Fredrick Moore had one catch for 16 yards.
Marvin Burks and Nyjahl Vaughn each had an interception. Lawrence McConnell and George Moore recovered fumbles.
Sam Keeper, Joshua Robinson and Jahani Thomas posted sacks.
Dorian Stone was the tackles leader with nine total tackles. Devin Watson, McConnell, Malikh Riggins and Lester McKinley each had six total stops.
Robbins likes the character of his kids and credits them, the parents and community for that.
“We ask a lot out of our kids,” said Robbins. “I think they understand what we are doing, why we are doing it and how we are doing it. It’s memories for a lifetime and life lessons they have from it. I think our community and our kids have bought into that.
“I just want to thank our kids.” Robbins continued. “The seniors have been an outstanding group of super people. We ran into a buzz saw tonight. Our kids played their hearts out and it just wasn’t meant to be. I think they will learn from this, move on and be successful people. That is what we are trying to build.”
Box Score
CR-8-14-25-6=53
SC-7-0-0-6=13
First Quarter
SC- Wes Hinson 30 run (Landen Roberts kick) 3:05
CR- Luther Burden 63 pass from Tyjuana Atkins (Amarhyrious Edwards pass from Atkins) 1:59
Second Quarter
CR- Keavian Long 37 pass from Atkins (Atkins run) 7:49
CR- William Jackson 9 run (run failed) 0:15
Third Quarter
CR-Edwards 38 pass from Atkins (run failed) 8:04
CR- Fumble recovery in end zone by George Moore (run failed) 6:48
CR-Jackson 55 run (Fredrick Moore kick) 0:40
CR-Lawrence McConnell 30 fumble return (kick failed) 0:23
Fourth Quarter
CR-Attrell Miller run 15 (pass failed)8:53
SC-Lance McCoy run 7 (run failed)
Stats
Rushing
St. Clair — 6-50-1, Stanfill 7-35, McCoy 6-29-1, Gotsch 7-24, Roberts 3-3
Passing
St. Clair — Hinson- 4-7-58-0-1
Receiving
St Clair — Walters 1-27, Stanfill 1-14, Broeker 1-14, McCoy 1-3
Total Tackles
St. Clair — Turner 5-1, Roberts 5-0, Martinez 4-0, Hinson 3-3, Broeker 3-0, McCoy 3-1, Miles 3-1-2, Hoffman 2-0, Walters 2-0, Gotsch 1-0-1, Hardin 1-0, Arguilez 1-0