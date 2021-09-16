Cardinal Ritter scored 42 points in the first half Friday to keep the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights winless, 50-0.
The Lions (2-1, 1-0) added one touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division contest over the Knights (0-3, 0-1).
“Our kids didn’t lay down,” said Dale Gildehaus, Borgia head coach. “They competed.”
Cardinal Ritter jumped to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and added 22 points in the second quarter. The final score came with 5:29 to play.
“I’ve got to thank their head coach (Brennan Spain),” Gildehaus said. “He’s was a class gentleman before, during and after the game. He called off the dogs when they had the game won.”
Borgia did have some positives. Koen Zeltmann intercepted a pass and returned it 21 yards.
Tony Fortner recorded a fumble recovery and also tied for the team lead with four solo tackles.
Andrew Swoboda also had four solo stops and one assist.
Ben Lause had four total tackles with three solo stops. Trenton Volmert made three solo tackles.
Will Hoer and Ben Roehrig each had two solo tackles and two assists.
Volmert returned two kickoffs for 53 yards. Nathan Kell had two returns for 29 yards.
Offensively, the Knights struggled. Borgia ran for 37 yards and passed for seven.
Kell was the top rusher with seven carries for 34 yards.
Volmert ran six times for seven yards.
Roehrig had one rush for a four-yard loss.
Roehrig completed one of three passes for six yards. Zeltmann was 2-6 for one yard.
Kell caught all three passes for seven yards.
“We started to set small goals,” Gildehaus said. “We worked to get a first down. We worked to make a stop. We were able to find something good from every young man.”
Cardinal Ritter ran for five touchdowns and passed for two.
Artrell Miller, Tyrone Steed, Marvin Burks, Jamarion Parker and Camoryn Harris each ran for one touchdown.
Pernell Beasley passed to Fredrick Moore for two scores.
“It’s a game,” Gildehaus said. “Things happen. If you lose, you go back to work. That’s how it happens.”
Week 4
There’s good news and bad news for the Knights.
The good news is that Borgia will be playing at home for the first time since the opening weekend. The homecoming game kicks off at 7 p.m.
“We’re young at every position on the field,” Gildehaus said. “The great thing is that they don’t point fingers. Every one of them is family, and they’ve got each other’s backs. It’s homecoming this week. We’ll have fun, but we’re still going to work really hard to prepare for this game.”
The bad news is that Borgia gets a high-powered St. Mary’s team, which has started the season at 1-1. The Dragons rolled over Lutheran North in the opener, 44-7, but lost to Naperville Neuqua Valley Friday, 26-21.
Kevin Coleman leads the Dragons. As a quarterback, he has completed four of 13 pass attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns. As a runner, he has 26 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has caught two passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Daimond Casseus also quarterbacks the team and he’s 5-20 for 79 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jamal Roberts is the other top runner, and he’s got 12 carries for 178 yards and two scores.
Donovan McIntosh has two catches for 56 yards and one touchdown. Chase Hendricks has caught two passes for 35 yards, both touchdowns.
Defensively, Kaliel Boyd leads the Dragons with 16 tackles and two sacks. Achille Kpeya Jr. has 15 tackles and one sack. Farand Washington has two interceptions.
The Knights stand fifth of six teams in Class 2 District 2 currently with 30.33 points, 10 above Cuba (0-3) and two behind Duchesne (2-1). The top four teams, Lutheran St. Charles, Grandview, Hermann and Duchesne, all are 2-1 on the season.