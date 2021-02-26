There’s a reason the Cardinal Ritter Lions are ranked first in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll.
The Lions (14-5, 4-1) completed an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division sweep of St. Francis Borgia Regional (11-9, 2-4) Friday in St. Louis, 77-40.
“They put all of the pressure on us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We didn’t handle it very well, and we had a lot of turnovers. That’s a big difference in the game when you turn the ball over and you don’t give yourself a very good opportunity on offense. Cardinal Ritter was able to get on top of us and they played very hard. That’s a very talented team.”
Cardinal Ritter led after one quarter, 18-14, and pulled away from there.
It was 39-21 at the half and 65-35 through three quarters.
Grant Schroeder led the Knights in scoring with 12 points and added seven rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot.
Adam Rickman scored 10 points with four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Andrew Dyson chipped in with six points, one assist and one rebound.
Max Meyers netted five points with one assist and one steal.
Sam Heggemann scored four points and had four rebounds.
Sam Dunard scored three points with one rebound.
Andrew Patton and Alec Riegel each secured a rebound.
Dyson hit two of Borgia’s five three-point baskets on the night. The Knights also went 9-17 from the free-throw line.